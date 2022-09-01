An original sealed iPhone has sold for more than you think

- Advertisement -

Everyone knows how important the iphones/">iPhone was to the mobile phone industry, so it goes without saying that the model has become a highly desired collector’s item.

As a result, many people are willing to spend a lot of money on an original iPhone in good condition, and sealed-/?cat=0#mz-expanded-view-1367794143176">this auction is living proof in this regard.

An Internet stranger accepted paying over $35,000 for an original, sealed, unopened iPhone, released in 2007.

The box image does not show the iTunes Store icon on the iPhone home screen, and this is a sign that this particular unit was among the first batches produced by Apple.

The iTunes Store app went live after the iPhone was released, and the device shipped with it preloaded starting in September 2007, when Apple shipped version 1.1 of iOS (at the time known as iPhone OS).

The bidding has already ended, and the winner has agreed to pay no more and no less than $35,414 for the iPhone.