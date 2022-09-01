Premieres coming to Prime Video in September 2022: series and movies

- Advertisement -

The platform movies-and-series-about-politics-on-netflix-prime-video-and-hbo-max/">Prime Video has in this month of September 2022 one of the most important of the year. The reason is that it has a long-awaited premiere by almost all series lovers, since the Middle Earth returns to the scene. We show you what other things you can enjoy in Amazon’s VOD service.

The series we were talking about earlier is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which opens on September 2 and which covers a temporary space in the world created by Tolkien that is located before the Hobbit movies. Evil will once again plant itself in Middle-earth with the arrival of Sauron after Morgoth was annihilated in a previous war. Dwarfs, elves, humans and other beings can be seen on home screens and, without a doubt, enjoyment is guaranteed by what is believed to be the most expensive series that has been shot in history.

Another option that you should not miss this September 2022 on Prime Video is The exorcism of my best friend. This is a movie where the terror of possession is very present, since two lifelong friends do something that leads one of them to have problems… with a spirit. Laughter and scares combined to enjoy in front of the TV on September 30. A good way to have a great time at home.

Rest of Prime Video releases in September 2022

So that you don’t miss anything, we show you the rest of arrivals to the Amazon platform that you should not stop reviewing to see if any of them are worth it for your tastes. They are the following:

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5 premiere on September 1

American Ninja Warrior: seasons 12 and 13 premiere on September 1

WAGS Miami: Seasons 1 & 2 Premiere September 1

Texicanas: premiere on September 1

Another way of understanding life: feel what we are: premiere on September 8

Flight/Risk: Premiere September 9

Thursday Night Football: premieres on September 15

A Private Affair: Premiere September 16

Goodnight, Mom: Premiere September 16

1:14 p.m. The challenge of helping: premiere on September 16

Prism: premiere on September 21

September Mornings: Season 2 premiere on September 23

A Strange Enemy: Season 2 Premiere September 30

