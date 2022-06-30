HomeMobileAndroidAmazon Fire Tablet 7 2022 arrives in Italy: prices, specifications and accessories

Amazon Fire Tablet 7 2022 arrives in Italy: prices, specifications and accessories

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
1046025.jpeg
1046025.jpeg
- Advertisement -

As promised, the 12th generation Amazon Fire 7 2022 tablet arrives in Italy: it was announced just over a month ago. Compared to the model currently in circulation, there are two big news: the doubling of RAM, which now goes to 2 GB, and the adoption of the USB Type-C charging port in place of the old microUSB. Amazon also indicates a 40% increase in processor performance. It is easy to understand that this is not a particularly powerful or performing tablet, but its price is extremely low, and in this context it should be considered.

amazon fire tablet 7 2022 arrives 3
amazon fire tablet 7 2022 arrives 3
amazon fire tablet 7 2022 arrives 1 2
amazon fire tablet 7 2022 arrives 1 2
amazon fire tablet 7 2022 arrives 1
amazon fire tablet 7 2022 arrives 1

This is the main technical sheet:

  • first name: Fire 7 2022 of the 12th generation
  • internal memory: 16/32 GB, expandable up to 1 TB with microSD
  • display: IPS 7 “touch 1024 x 600 pixels, 171 ppi
  • autonomy: up to 10 hours of reading, browsing, video, music
  • processor: MediaTek MT8168V / B quad-core 2GHz
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • connectivity: USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, dual band WiFi, Bluetooth
  • sensors: accelerometer
  • charging time: 4 hours
  • weight: 282 g
  • dimensions: 180.68 x 117.59 x 9.67 mm
  • voice assistant: Alexa
  • material: 35% post-consumer recycled plastic, packaging made from 95% wood fiber from responsibly managed forests or recyclable sources

PRICES, COLORS AND ACCESSORIES

amazon fire tablet 7 2022 arrives
amazon fire tablet 7 2022 arrives
amazon fire tablet 7 2022 arrives in italy
amazon fire tablet 7 2022 arrives in italy

Amazon Fire 7 2022 of the twelfth generation starts at € 79.99 with advertising, and is only available in black. Official cases cost € 29.99 and they are both blue and red and purple. Here are the badges:

FIRE 7 2022 16 GB New Fire 7 tablet, 7? Screen, 16 GB (model 2022), black color With advertising

Galaxy Z Fold 4 goes to Geekbench: confirmations for chips and RAM

79 

New Fire 7 tablet, 7? Screen, 16 GB (model 2022), black color, Ad-free

94 See offer FIRE 7 2022 32 GB New Fire 7 tablet, 7? Screen, 32 GB (model 2022), black color With advertising
89 

[mb_related_posts2]

New Fire 7 tablet, 7? Screen, 32 GB (model 2022), black color, Ad-free

104 Fabric Case for Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (Compatible with 12th Generation Devices, Model 2022 only) | Black

29

Fabric Case for Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (Compatible with 12th Generation Devices, Model 2022 only) | Night blue

29

Fabric Case for Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (Compatible with 12th Generation Devices, Model 2022 only) | Light pink

29

Google officially shows us the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: they will arrive in the fall with Android 13 and the new Google Tensor 2

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Google Hangouts winding down: switch-off and Chat migration started

Google Hangouts is now at an end: a few months ago his disappearance from...
Android

Android 13 Beta 3.3 in distribution: in addition to the bug fixes there is the Easter Egg!

Google released Android 13 Beta 3.3 last night for compatible Pixel smartphones (from 4...
Android

HTC Desire 22 Pro official: a midrange designed for the metaverse

We saw a few days ago how, after two years of absence from the...
Android

ASUS ROG Phone 6 and accessories unveiled in high quality renderings

ASUS ROG Phone 6 is shown in a series of images a much higher...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...
Ireland

Dermot Kennedy ‘curses’ Dublin Airport after flight cancelled

Singer Dermot Kennedy revealed his annoyance after his flights got cancelled and delayed at...

© 2021 voonze.com.