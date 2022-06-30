Amazon Fire Tablet 7 2022 arrives in Italy: prices, specifications and accessories

- Advertisement -

As promised, the 12th generation Amazon Fire 7 2022 tablet arrives in Italy: it was announced just over a month ago. Compared to the model currently in circulation, there are two big news: the doubling of RAM, which now goes to 2 GB, and the adoption of the USB Type-C charging port in place of the old microUSB. Amazon also indicates a 40% increase in processor performance. It is easy to understand that this is not a particularly powerful or performing tablet, but its price is extremely low, and in this context it should be considered.

This is the main technical sheet:

Fire 7 2022 of the 12th generation

internal memory: 16/32 GB, expandable up to 1 TB with microSD

display: IPS 7 "touch 1024 x 600 pixels, 171 ppi

autonomy: up to 10 hours of reading, browsing, video, music

processor: MediaTek MT8168V / B quad-core 2GHz

RAM: 2 GB

connectivity: USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, dual band WiFi, Bluetooth

sensors: accelerometer

charging time: 4 hours

weight: 282 g

dimensions: 180.68 x 117.59 x 9.67 mm

voice assistant: Alexa

material: 35% post-consumer recycled plastic, packaging made from 95% wood fiber from responsibly managed forests or recyclable sources

PRICES, COLORS AND ACCESSORIES

Amazon Fire 7 2022 of the twelfth generation starts at € 79.99 with advertising, and is only available in black. Official cases cost € 29.99 and they are both blue and red and purple. Here are the badges:

FIRE 7 2022 16 GB New Fire 7 tablet, 7? Screen, 16 GB (model 2022), black color With advertising

79 €

New Fire 7 tablet, 7? Screen, 16 GB (model 2022), black color, Ad-free

94 € See offer FIRE 7 2022 32 GB New Fire 7 tablet, 7? Screen, 32 GB (model 2022), black color With advertising

89 €

New Fire 7 tablet, 7? Screen, 32 GB (model 2022), black color, Ad-free

104 € Fabric Case for Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (Compatible with 12th Generation Devices, Model 2022 only) | Black

€ 29

Fabric Case for Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (Compatible with 12th Generation Devices, Model 2022 only) | Night blue

€ 29

Fabric Case for Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (Compatible with 12th Generation Devices, Model 2022 only) | Light pink

€ 29