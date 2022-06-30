HomeMobileAndroidNokia G11 has its heir, but Plus has only the name

Nokia G11 has its heir, but Plus has only the name

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
Nokia G11 Plus it’s official. The “renewed” version of G11, announced just four months ago and on sale in Italy since mid-April, belongs to low end of the market and, compared to its predecessor, loses one of the three cameras on the back. For this reason we used the quotation marks in the “renewed” (version), as the only difference that distinguishes G11 Plus from the standard G11 lies precisely in the photographic sector.

Let’s start from this: on the rear body we find a vertical module with rounded corners that houses two cameras, a main 50MP and a secondary 2MP fixed focus dedicated to the depth effect. On the Nokia G11 there is a main 13MP, the same 2MP for depth and a 2MP macro. The 8MP front cam remains unchanged.

Nokia G11 75.9 x 164.6 x 8.5 mm
6.5 inches – 1600×720 px		 Nokia G11 Plus 75.9 x 164.8 x 8.55 mm
6.51 inches – 1600×720 px

The smartphone has a display of 6.5 “1600×720 and 90Hz refresh ratejust like the predecessor, just as identical is the processor, always a Unisoc T606. Connectivity is limited to 4G LTE, the non-removable battery (presumably the same 5,000mAh, not specifically indicated) guarantees up to 3 days of use, says HMD Global.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, important bug fixes for the Beta of the next Feature Drop

NOTE: Differences from Nokia G11 in italics.

  • display: 6.5 “HD +, 20: 9, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling
  • processor: Unisoc T606
  • memory:
    • 4GB of RAM
    • 64GB internal, expandable up to 512GB
  • connectivity: LTE, dual band WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C 2.0, 3.5mm jack, GPS
  • OS: Android 12 (guaranteed 2 major updates)
  • unlock: unlocking via facial recognition (also with mask), rear fingerprint sensor
  • material: polycarbonate
  • resistence: IP52
  • dimensions and weight: 164,8×75,9×8,55mm for 192g
  • cameras:
    • front: 8MP, FF, f / 2
    • rear:
      • Main 50MP, AF, f / 1.8
      • 2MP depth, FF
      • LED flash
  • battery: 5.000mAh (to be confirmed) not removable, autonomy up to 3 days, recharge 10W
  • colors: Lake Blue, Charcoal Gray

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

We will likely know more shortly, but for the moment HMD Global has not released official indications on the sale price and availability of G11 Plus. We remind you that the list price of Nokia G11 is 179 euros.

