Google Hangouts winding down: switch-off and Chat migration started

Google Hangouts is now at an end: a few months ago his disappearance from the App Store and Play Store was reported and in the past few hours a post on the official Big G blog (link SOURCE) outlined the next steps of the switch-off, which are imminent. Condensing to the maximum: for the past few hours those who continue to use the Hangouts app for Android or iOS (as we said it has disappeared from the stores, but technically it is still functional for those who had already installed it) will begin to receive a message that “it’s time to go to Chat”. From that moment Hangouts will no longer be accessible and the user will have two options: use the appropriate chat tab in the Gmail app or download the dedicated app.

The Web version of the messaging platform is expected to remain online yet until November, instead – the official support page (link VIA) remains on a rather vague “at least until October 2022”, but more or less the limit is that. The same page says users will be able to download their personal data “until November 2022” via Google Takeout. The blog post, signed by Chat VP Ravi Kanneganti, explains that the same fate of mobile apps will soon also touch the extension for Google Chrome.

Google paints Chat as a significant upgrade over Hangouts, and indeed it is, especially for the integration of various functionalities useful in the world of work, which clearly wink at recently very successful platforms such as Slack or Microsoft Teams. In fact, Chat also integrates Spaces, a direct competitor of Slack and Teams.

Google had high hopes for Hangouts in the past years: it hoped to be able to oust big giants like WhatsApp, but even by integrating it into the most popular mobile operating system in the world, Android, it didn’t succeed. She then tried to replace it with Allo in the consumer world (and there, too, it went as it did) and direct it more towards a corporate clientele, but that didn’t work either.

Well, more or less: Until relatively recently, Google Chat was called Hangouts Chat, which started out as a revised and corrected version of Hangouts for work. In a certain sense we can therefore say that Hangouts is replaced by … Himself? Classic paradox of when you look a little too closely at the absolute chaos that Google has combined trying to establish itself in the world of instant messengers … And to say that according to some it was close to buying WhatsApp, in the good old days!