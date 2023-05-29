all the series that premiere on skyshowtime in june 2023

- Advertisement -

series-that- -on- -in- -2023.jpg" width="980" height="565" />

The new streaming platform SkyShowtime You have already shown your cards for the month of June 2023 and, the truth is that there are interesting possibilities in what has to do with the series that are released. We show you what you should not miss if you are one of those who already have access to the service.

The premiere that possibly attracts the most attention arrives on June 5 on SkyShowtime and is titled the invisible. We are talking about a creation that releases a weekly episode, so it is comfortable to watch and has a good cast of actresses (Maria Pujalte; Paula del Río; Elena Irureta; Paula Mirá; Lolita Flores…). The plot revolves around a fascinating group of women who carry out cleaning work in the luxurious rooms of a hotel located on the beautiful Mediterranean coast. As they face the demands of their daily work, the protagonists are also in a process of personal reconstruction, seeking to transform their own lives. Throughout history, we are shown the reality of these fighting women, who, despite the difficulties, always find a moment to smile.

- Advertisement -

Each episode immerses the user in a single universe, where the lives of these workers intertwine, revealing their deep and captivating stories. It is a creation of Héctor and is directed by Menna Fité.

The other two SkyShowtime premieres in June 2023

These are the other two series that you can enjoy on this platform next month and that has much better content what many think:

Foodie Love: an HBO Max creation that lands on this service and that from June 19 there will be the first eight complete episodes. Two individuals in their thirties meet through a dating app designed especially for foodies. In this way, they embark on an exciting culinary journey where, as they explore delicious delicacies such as ham, ramen and haute cuisine, they also get to know each other. However, the emotional wounds and the insecurities they carry over from past relationships act as barriers, preventing them from fully opening up to each other. In the midst of this meeting, both protagonists are faced with questions and doubts about the possibility of trusting in love again.

Star Trek: Strange New World: A striking arrival that takes place on June 16 and consists of ten episodes broadcast weekly. The series narrates the years in which Captain Christopher Pike assumed leadership of the USS Enterprise. In this story, we accompany Anson Mount, who plays the officer; Rebecca Romijn, in the role of Number One; and Ethan Peck, who plays the brilliant science officer Spock. Throughout the series, we witness adventures just prior to the arrival of the iconic Captain Kirk aboard the USS Enterprise.

- Advertisement -

As they explore new and exciting worlds in different corners of the galaxy, the protagonists transport us to a pivotal period in the history of the most iconic starship. Against this backdrop, we delve into the missions and challenges they faced before Captain Kirk’s time.

>