What the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will cost in Europe has been leaked

Xiaomi has recently launched its new premium Xiaomi 13 series smartphone in both China and global markets. However, Xiaomi has not revealed the prices for global markets of the newly launched Xiaomi 13 Ultra. This is something that is expected to happen in June. Now, a French publication called Dealabs has revealed the European prices, color options, and variants of the smartphone in European markets. The report reveals that Xiaomi will price its flagship smartphone at €1,499 in France for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The report also adds that the price would be similar across Europe, as was the case with the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. The Chinese manufacturer is likely to launch the smartphone in two color options: Black and Green. The other color options of the smartphone will be limited to the Chinese market.

Features of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes with a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a maximum brightness of 2600 nits and supports Dolby Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and more. The display gets protection from Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Beneath it is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip manufactured in a 4nm process. The chipset is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box. Xiaomi includes a quad rear camera setup. One of the highlights of the smartphone is the rear cameras which are fine-tuned by Leica. The setup includes a 50 MP Sony IMX 989 main sensor with a 1-inch size, variable aperture, and OIS. We also found a 50MP Sony IMX 858 ultra-wide angle secondary lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.2x optical zoom and a 50MP Sony IMX 858 sensor with 5x optical zoom. The hole in the screen houses the device’s large 32MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is backed by a large 5000 mAh battery with support for 90W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging technology. Xiaomi has also included an IP68 rating for resistance to water and dust.