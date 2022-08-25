Alexa will allow you to control games through voice commands

Amazon is also present at Gamescom 2022, the great games fair that is being held these days in Germany, where it has officially presented the new feature called Game .

As its name makes quite clear, it is a new function for the virtual assistant Alexa, which will players to perform a series of actions within the games themselves on PC and consoles through the use of voice .



New interactive experiences in games thanks to Alexa

In this sense, it will not be necessary for players to have an Echo or similar device, and any microphone connected to their PC or console, such as those integrated in their headphones, may suffice to establish the corresponding commands to Alexa based on the integrated experiences. in game titles.

To do this, it will be necessary to give games compatibility with voice commands, so the new feature is accompanied by the appearance of its own SDK for developers to unlock new interactive experiences through commands.

Amazon says that:

Alexa Game Control is a technology compatible with PC and consoles, with an SDK/plugin that supports UE4, Unity and C++ game engines. By incorporating Alexa Game Control into their PC or console-based games, game developers can easily enable voice gameplay to unlock immersive experiences, improve usability and accessibility, and create innovative new game designs.

As an example of the possibilities that can be unlocked by voice commands using Alexa is the launch of the zombie saga Dead Island 2, from the game developer Deep Silver, where users will be able to access navigation functions by asking “where is the nearest workbench?”, manipulate the zombie horde by saying “hello zombie”, and much more.

For now, the new feature is in private betaand for which Amazon is providing interested developers with a form to fill out and they can be the first chosen to have the tools that allow them to add Alexa Game Control compatibility to their games.

More information: Amazon