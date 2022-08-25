HyperX presents its new 25-inch and 27-inch Armada monitors

announced the 25 and Armada 27 as the company’s first in the category. The company is already known to the gamer public for launching peripherals and other products, however, it had not yet added monitors to its broad portfolio of items. This new line hits the market with a focus on the mid-range segment and aims to attract players who want a good quality panel with high refresh rates. In the case of the 25-inch model, this number can reach 240 Hz, in addition to the Full HD resolution and 99% sRGB coverage on the IPS-type display with 400 nits of brightness.

The Armada 27, despite having a lower refresh rate (165 Hz), has a higher resolution (Quad HD versus the smaller brother’s Full HD) and other attributes such as certification for Nvidia’s G-Sync. Finally, the user will have an input HDR experience with this item as it supports DisplayHDR 400. - Advertisement - The company acquired by HP last year is also launching mobile support for using the device. Called the Armada Single Gaming Mount, it makes it possible to move both screens however the user wants. There is also the possibility of attaching more than one monitor to a support and using them together.



presents-its-new-25-inch-and-27-inch-Armada-monitors.jpeg" width="330" height="330">