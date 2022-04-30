AIB customers warned about new ‘strange’ taxi scam targeting cardholders

AIB customers have been warned not to be fooled by a new taxi scam doing the rounds.

Fraudsters have targeted cardholders by contacting them and impersonating AIB.

They say the customer’s card details have gotten into the wrong hands of criminals and that a taxi has been arranged by AIB to collect their card.

In an email to customers on Friday evening, the bank explained: “The scam sees a genuine taxi arrives, collects your card, and innocently delivers it into the hands of a real criminal. They now have access to the money in your account.

“While we may call you if we see suspicious activity on your card, we will never ask you for your card back. We will never send a taxi to collect the card. We will never ask you to click on a link.

“If you get a call about suspicious activity on your card and the call sounds strange in any way, just hang up. You can also freeze your card or cancel it online.

“This may sound like a strange idea, but it shows the lengths fraudsters will go to get their hands on your card.”

