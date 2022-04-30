Windows 11 growth has stalled, and it’s no surprise

Windows 11 growth has stalledor at least that is what the data from AdDuplex shows, an analysis firm that follows the adoption of Windows systems on a monthly basis and confirms what has already been seen in recent times: the new version of Microsoft’s operating system is costing his own to scratch a few tenths of the cake that his other versions are distributed.

To contrast it with information from a different source, just a couple of weeks ago we echoed another measurement that did not give rise to optimism as far as the reception of Windows 11 is concerned. In that case, we were talking about the adoption of the system in the professional sector, but the sample was large enough to take it into consideration, including more than 10 million devices.

In the case at hand, however, it is once again the data of the company AdDuplex, which in its favor has been dedicated to it for quite some time. As for the type of information they handle, there is no specific round figure for the number of computers that make up the sample, but it doesn’t have to be few either, given that they draw their statistics from around five thousand Windows Store applications that monitor.

Be that as it may, the trend has been downward for a couple of months, always according to AdDuplex data, and if Windows 11 barely grew 0.1% in March, in April it would have risen to 0.3%, a ridiculous increase otherwise. According to the company’s data, Windows 11 would already have a 19.7% market share… But don’t get confused, the percentage has a trick.

Image: gHacks | AdDuplex

Namely: AdDuplex only includes Windows 10 and Windows 11 in its statistics, hence the disparity in percentages compared to other measurements. Which means that if the rest of the versions of the Microsoft operating system that are still present on the market were included, the note would have been significantly lower. As much as the career stats above showed? It doesn’t seem like it either.

In fact, if we go to another data source like Statcounter, for example, gives Windows 11 an 8.45% share, only below Windows 10 (74.82%) and Windows 7 (12.11%); easily surpassing Windows 8.1 (3.01%), Windows 8 (0.92%) and Windows XP (0.44%). With data from March and including only the Microsoft platform, watch out.

Why does Windows 11 not have more pull? The reasons are well known: restrictive requirements that leave millions of valid computers unable to update, minor changes compared to Windows 10 -a version that is now in its best moment-, additional problems to those already suffering more common than desirable Windows 10 users… In short, a bit of everything.

But the really bloody thing is the issue of the requirements that Microsoft would do well to address decisively, because Windows 10 is supposed to end its support in 2025 and if Redmond is to be believed that the many millions of users with computers that work perfectly, but they just can’t handle Windwos 11, they are going to renew them just to be able to jump from version… They are very wrong.