Know the difference of viewing images on mobile phones with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and 120 Hz

In the world of smartphones, innovations never stop. Hence, every year many of the manufacturers launch increasingly sophisticated models with greater features than their previous versions.

In this sense, in addition to the resolution of the camera and the loading speed, another area in which progress has been observed has been the refresh rate, where smartphone models with 90 Hz have shown a notable improvement. in the fluidity of the images observed on the screen.

But not everything ends here, since it is now possible to find phones that give you the possibility of adjust refresh rate from 90Hz to 120Hz (or even more, on some mobile gamers), but how much does it improve the images to bring the refresh rate to this level?

Once you set the mobile’s refresh rate to 120 Hz and start using it, the difference in images is not noticeable to the naked eye, unless you reduce the speed of the video that is played to perceive a greater number of images per second. So that the difference between 90 Hz and 120 Hz will be subtle for the people who make the change.

However, it is said that the human eye is able to tell the difference in the perception of images in screens with 240 Hz and up to 480 Hz. Beyond that it is difficult for the eye to make a difference in the images displayed with one value or another.

However, even if you adjust the refresh rate of your mobile to 120 Hz, this does not mean that it will remain active at all times. Taking into account the high energy consumption that this refresh rate implies, the phone it will only give priority to its execution at the moment you enter a game.

In the field of games, most of the titles for iOS and Android were not adapted to run at 120 Hz, but over time they have given way to this value, although only in those with fighting or racing themes where a millisecond of difference becomes very important.

As a verdict, it must be recognized that a greater fluidity is perceived in the images shown at 120 Hz, but only in those apps or games that have been specially developed to accept the effects generated by this setting.