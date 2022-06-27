Aer Lingus cancels over a dozen flights to and from Dublin Airport on Sunday

- Advertisement -

Aer Lingus cancelled 13 flights to and from Dublin Airport on Sunday.

According to Dublin Airport’s website, the departing flights EI552 11:40am to Lyon, EI244 5:55pm to London Gatwick, EI610 6:15pm to Amsterdam, EI470 6:20pm to Split, EI182 7:00pm to London Heathrow and EI496 7:40pm to Faro were all cancelled.

The following Aer Lingus flights arriving into Dublin Airport were also cancelled today: EI165 from Heathrow, EI1779 from Izmir, EI609 from Amsterdam, EI527 from Paris CDG, EI245 from London Gatwick, EI611 from Amsterdam and the EI183 from Heathrow.

One of the passengers caught up in the chaos was Cameron Kelly, who had already arrived in the airport before being informed his flight was cancelled.

He told Dublin Live: “My flight was at 6:15pm to Amsterdam with my gate closing at 5:50pm. Myself and 3 friends arrived at the airport at 2:35pm anticipating long queues. When we reached the self bag drop kiosks at 3:00pm and tried to weigh our bags, “It is too late to drop a bag for this flight” appeared across the screen.

“We asked a customer service member of the Aer Lingus staff what that meant and literally as we were speaking to him we got a notification saying that our flight had been cancelled. So in total exactly 3 hours before the flight was due to take off, we received a cancellation notice.”

Cameron received a notification from Aer Lingus shortly after saying he had been rebooked onto a flight on Tuesday, and then faced confusion while queuing with other passengers.

He said: “From here we were directed down to the opposite end of the terminal to arrange to be changed to another earlier flight if needed. We queued for about 25 minutes before a Dublin airport staff member told us that the line we were in was specifically only for arranging accommodation.

“People became disgruntled and began arguing with airport staff, stressing that their kids were tired at this point. We moved lines back down to the original side of the terminal only for there to be an announcement from Aer Lingus staff that there was “no point” in us standing in the line we were in, despite being directed there by airport staff because they were no longer rearranging flights at their desks because they didn’t have the capacity to deal with the quantity of people in need of a rescheduled flight.”

Cameron said they were then moved to the opposite end of the Terminal for a second time to arrange accommodation for the night and waited about 45 minutes to be seen.

“Right now we’re on a bus to the Gibson hotel for the night and may have to change hotels again tomorrow,” he said. “I’m currently a masters student and barman in The Hague and I’m lucky that it is not a holiday that is being eaten into but some people are very upset that their holidays are being taken up.”

Dublin Live has contacted Aer Lingus for comment.

