Adobe Launches Photoshop Camera Free for Android and iPhone

Photoshop Camera, the new free app from Adobe, is chocked full of filters for selfies, food, and scenery snaps. It also has AI-powered features that make your shots look even better than ever.Adobe are bringing their Photoshop effects straight to the point of capture by allowing users to navigate through filters while taking photos, instead of the need to take them into post-processing apps, and software. It gives app users the ability to make quick fixes such as portrait relighting, and removing distortion from images.

Adobe highlight the ability to quickly scroll through filters, and change them later on if you change your mind. Image by: Adobe

It’s likely going to make a big, and sudden impact on social media as the easy access filters are right there at your fingertips. Adobe are also introducing Photoshop lenses on the platform which are created by featured artists, and influencers from around the world, including Billie Eilish, apparently. You’ll also be able to publish photos straight from the app. The filters are non-destructive, no you’re able to change your mind after-the-fact if you don’t like what you originally captured.

Photoshop Camera uses AI-technology to enhance selfies, food photos, and scenery at the press of a button. Image by: Adobe

Here’s what Abhay Parasnis, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Adobe had to say on the Adobe blog about Photoshop Camera:

We built Photoshop Camera as a Sensei-first app on our journey to expand our focus to deliver creative tools, including Photoshop, for everyone. With Photoshop Camera and Photoshop Express, we’re increasing your choices for creating with the magic of Photoshop.

Compatibility

However you should take note of which devices it’s compatible with, as at time of writing, we can’t view this in the Google Play store on a Google Pixel 2. See below for a table on which devices are compatible with Photoshop Camera.

iOS

iOS version: iOS12, and iOS13

Supported devices: iPhone 6s and above

Android

Android version: Android9, Android10

Pixel 3/XL, and Pixel 4/XL

Samsung S9/S9+, Samsung S10/S10+/S10 5G, Samsung Note 9, Samsung Note 10/10+/10 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G/S20+ 5G/S20 Ultra 5G

One Plus 6/6T and above

Languages

At the moment there’s only six supported languages for Photoshop Camera on iOS, and only four on Android. For those with other languages not in the list, the app defaults to English.

Deutsch

English

Español (iOS only)

Français

日本語 (Japanese)

Português (iOS only)

Read more about Adobe Photoshop Camera on their microsite. Images by: Adobe