A new story about the origin of King Kong will come to the screen through Disney +

Still from the first “King Kong” movie in 1933. (RKO Radio Pictures)

This new series would be a drama that would explore the of kongas well as the mysteries of his home, Skull Island. Unlike all the existing productions him, this one would be based on the original story of King Kong written by Merian C Cooper; just as I would take into account the artist’s new novels Joe DeVitowhich have been jointly developed with the Cooper estate.

This film would be the second series on the streaming (not animated) about the big man from the skull island, since Apple is also preparing a series on Godzilla and the Titans. That fiction is connected to the movies of the Monsterverse, while this one for Plus is a totally independent.

Official poster for “King Kong” in 1933, directed by Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack. (RKO Radio Pictures)

About the movie King Kong original

His story followed a film crew going to shoot a movie on the mysterious island of Teschio, east of Sumatra. There, the newcomers discover the existence of a prehistoric civilization and an ancient tribe, who decide to kidnap the attractive Ann, the leading actress, to offer her as a ritual sacrifice to King, a gigantic gorilla.

That original feature film King Kong It was released almost ninety years ago, in 1933, and became an immediate and resounding success. So, after that, the character has been used in numerous movies, series and other products to date. Among them, among the most recent, are Kong: Skull Island (2017) Y Godzilla vs. kong (2021). The same way, Netflix he also has the anime series on the way, Skull Island, which is advancing hand in hand Powerhouse Animation. Peter Jackson (director of the trilogy of The Hobbit) also remade the original film in 2005 with Adrian Brody, Jack Black Y Naomi Watts.

Jessica Lange in the film “King Kong” from 1976. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Order of movies about King Kong

King Kong It has become one of the icons of modern popular culture. Next, find out the chronological order of the first productions that have been made on the gigantic fictional ape, both in film and in animation:

King Kong (1933), kong’s son (1933), King Kong vs. Godzilla (1962), King Kong Escapes (1967), King Kong (1976), King Kong two (1986), The Mighty Kong (1998), Kong: King of Atlantis (2005) and King Kong (2005) of Peter Jackson. It could be said that from this last one in 2005, a new era began for kong in the modern film industry.

Official poster of “King Kong” from 2005 with Naomi Watts. (Universal Pictures)

To finish and returning to the new production on the way to streamer service property of The Walt Disney Company, stephanie folsomwhich recently developed the Amazon series, Paper Girls, and who has also been part of Toy Story 4 Y thor: ragnarok, He will be the one to write and executive produce the series. Other figures like james wan, Michael Clear Y Rob Hackett will also executively produce on behalf of Atomic Monster With Danny Festa for World Builder Entertainment. Y Disney Branded Television will produce.

