Samsung maintains partnership with AMD in the development of Exynos chips

We plan to continue to implement other features of the RDNA series by working closely with AMD going forward.

That is, the partnership between the Korean and the American company was not terminated after the poor performance of the Exynos 2200.

After denying several rumors that indicated the end of the of processors of the line, Samsung returned to talk about it this Friday. According to brand executives, the next high-end must use AMD-designed GPUs .

maintains-partnership-with-AMD-in-the-development-of-Exynos.jpeg" width="660" height="229">

Samsung’s vice president for GPU development, Sungboem Park, pointed out that mobile technology will still lag behind consoles when it comes to GPUs. Even so, for him, Samsung and AMD have made a good headway on the Exynos 2200.

Mobile graphics technology will always be five years or more behind consoles, but we want to make improvements.

- Advertisement -

For now, Samsung does not reveal the name of the next project within its line of processors, but sources claim that the company is assembling a large team to work on a new next-generation SoC.

The idea is to fix all the problems of the Exynos 2200 and present a consistent product to the market. Meanwhile, the public should receive top-of-the-line Korean smartphones with chips from Qualcomm.