14 Best Sunglasses for Every Outdoor Adventure (2023): Le Specs, Sunski, and More

are a must for any time of year. They protect your eyes from UV light and reduce the chance of conditions like cataracts and macular degeneration. They also reduce eyestrain when it’s bright outside, and they eliminate disorienting glare while driving. Plus, they help to shield your eyes from wind, rain, and flying debris.

Any cheap pair of UV glasses will work—you can find decent options at drugstores or discount stores like T.J. Maxx and Ross—but we’ve tried dozens of pairs of sunglasses while we ran, hiked, swam, walked, lounged in the sun, and drove. These are our favorites.

Updated June 2023: We’ve added new sunglasses we love from Pair, Pit Viper, Lucyd, and Sun God.