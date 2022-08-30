Xiaomi points to the trio: after Redmi and Poco another sub-brand coming?

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi believes there is a void in the mid-range of the smartphone market, and for that matter intends to create a new series or even an unprecedented sub- in the style of Redmi and Poco. He is convinced of it The Mobile Indian, which gathered information from well-informed sources. Smartphones, the site reports, should be made right in the Asian sub-continent, and be intended for tech enthusiast. In practice, they should serve to compete with mid-range OnePlus and Pixel smartphones – v. Pixel 6a.

FOR NOW IT’S ONLY RUMOR, BUT …

Obviously there is no confirmationbut the news is still interesting as Xiaomi has already demonstrated in the past that it is able to correctly interpret the needs of a market tired out, devoid of particular novelties. The successes of the Redmi and Poco series (fresh from the presentation of M4 5G global) are tangible proof of this. To date, however, it is not clear if it will be a real sub-brand or if instead a new series will arrive, nor if the devices will be limited to smartphones or if rather tablets will also be included.

- Advertisement -

Poco M4 5G was presented by … little for the global market. ANDROID PURE (OR ALMOST)

Xiaomi’s A series is no longer on sale, Poco has gradually moved towards different categories until it expands to the medium-high range: here there would therefore be room for something new which the rumors would like with a solution Snapdragon 700 series And Semi-stock Android. It is not clear if this means the total absence of MIUI or if instead there is a less pushed customization of the proprietary interface.

THE PRICE RANGE

The source adds that there will be three major updates and four years of security patches. It is not known whether (at least initially) the new range / the new sub-brand it will be dedicated exclusively to a specific market (the Indian one is the most plausible) or if a global launch is planned from the first moment. The price would be between INR 15 and 25,000, or approximately 190-315 euros.

- Advertisement -

NEW SMARTPHONE POCO M SERIES SOON

Meanwhile, the Indian division of Poco has announced the imminent debut of a new smartphone belonging to the M series with a processor Helio G99. There is no other information about it for now.