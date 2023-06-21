A redundant and worrying concept, artificial artificial intelligence (yes, three times)

- Advertisement -

At the beginning of this century, the e-commerce giant Amazon, led by Jeff Bezos, pioneered the incorporation of “mechanical Turks”. These are remote workers collaborating on small parts of large-scale computing projects. The concept referred to a form of artificial intelligence but powered by humans, known as “artificial artificial intelligence.”

Today, a recent study by the EPFL university (Ecole polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne) in Switzerland, has identified a worrying trend that they have called “artificial artificial artificial intelligence”. This phenomenon describes how these remote workers are increasingly relying on content generated by artificial intelligence (AI) to perform their tasks.

This finding, humorous at first sight because of its redundancy, actually hides serious implications. If the “Turks” turn to Large Language Models (LLM) – advanced AI tools that process and generate text – to increase their productivity and therefore their income, the human originality and quality of the data that is fed to AI models could be compromised.

Impact on Data Quality

The essence of data from massive collaboration or “crowdsourcing” is the human perspective. This is what makes them so valuable for tasks where computers have difficulty, such as labeling data, describing images, or responding to CAPTCHA screens. Contamination of this data with the intervention of AI calls into question the reliability of AI-based operations.

Statistics Reveal

According to the EPFL study, between 33% and 46% of tasks performed on MTurk, Amazon’s crowdsourcing platform, were completed with the help of LLMs. The rapid adoption of these language models is putting increasing pressure on workers to produce more and do it faster.

A Call to Action

The results of this investigation should be considered as the “canary in the coal mine” warning platforms, researchers and “mechanical Turks” about the need to find new ways to ensure that human data remains truly human.

AIs are advancing at a rapid pace, and they are increasingly becoming multitasking tools capable of handling text, image, and video. It is essential to maintain a balance where technology facilitates, but does not supplant, human participation. This study invites us to reflect on the role of humanity in a world increasingly influenced by AI and challenges us to find ways to safeguard the authenticity of our contribution in the vast ocean of data.

