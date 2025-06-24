Moroccan Scholarships 2025 – Fully Funded Opportunities for Saint Lucian Students

For the 2025–2026 academic year, the Government of Morocco, through the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI), is offering 20 fully funded scholarships to students from Saint Lucia. These scholarships are designed to support students pursuing higher education in Morocco by covering essential academic and living costs.

The program provides opportunities to enroll in public universities and vocational institutions in Morocco at the undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral levels. It is open to applicants across all academic fields. The primary aim is to strengthen international relations through educational and cultural exchange.

This scholarship initiative is part of Morocco’s broader commitment to international academic cooperation. It seeks to enhance global access to higher education, promote cultural understanding, and encourage student mobility. Successful candidates will benefit not only from a high-quality education but also from an immersive experience in Morocco’s diverse academic and cultural environment.

Program Details

Host Country: Morocco

Institutions: Public universities and vocational schools

Levels of Study: Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD

Eligible Applicants: Saint Lucian students

Financial Coverage: Fully Funded

Eligibility Requirements

For Undergraduate Applicants:

Must be between 19 and 23 years old

Must have completed a CAPE or Associate Degree in 2024, or be expected to graduate in 2025

Must demonstrate a strong academic record (grades A or B)

For Master’s Degree Applicants:

Must possess a bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline

A minimum of Second Class Honours is required

Applicants must specify their intended program of study and chosen university

For PhD Applicants:

Must hold a master’s degree or equivalent qualification

Required to submit a detailed research proposal

Must include a copy of their master’s dissertation or thesis

Scholarship Benefits

Monthly Stipend: 1,750 Moroccan Dirhams (approximately $175 USD)

Airfare: One-way ticket at the beginning of the program and a return ticket upon completion

Health Insurance: Provided throughout the duration of the program

Language Support: French language training for non-French-speaking students

Housing Support: University accommodation is prioritized; if unavailable, an additional 500 MAD per month is granted for housing assistance

Note: The scholarship does not cover expenses related to tuition, meals, local transportation, or academic supplies. Students are expected to manage these costs independently.

Application Deadline

Deadline to Apply: 4 July 2025

Apply Now: Moroccan Scholarships 2025 – Application Portal