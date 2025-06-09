Rhodes Global Scholarship 2026 – University of Oxford, United Kingdom (Fully Funded)

The Rhodes Global Scholarship is a prestigious, fully funded scholarship program offered at the University of Oxford. Traditionally, the Rhodes Scholarship has been available only to citizens of specific eligible countries. To promote inclusivity and equal opportunity, the Rhodes Global Scholarship was established to support exceptional students from all other countries not included in the traditional list of eligible nations.

This scholarship allows outstanding international applicants to pursue Master’s, MPhil, or PhD degrees at Oxford University in any academic discipline.

This document provides essential information regarding the scholarship’s benefits, eligibility requirements, duration, and the application process.

Scholarship Overview

Host Country: United Kingdom

Host Institution: University of Oxford

Degree Levels: Master’s, MPhil, PhD

Financial Coverage: Fully Funded

Program Start Date: October 2026

Application Deadline: 31 August 2025

Duration of Scholarship

Master’s Program: 2–3 years

Doctoral Program (PhD): 3 years

Financial Coverage

The Rhodes Global Scholarship provides the following financial support:

Full tuition and course fees at the University of Oxford

Annual stipend for living expenses and accommodation

Airfare to and from the United Kingdom

Visa application fee

International Health Surcharge (IHS)

Note: Although the Rhodes application itself is free, a separate application fee is required when applying for a course at Oxford University.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the Rhodes Global Scholarship 2026, applicants must meet the following requirements:

You must be a citizen of a country not listed among the traditional Rhodes eligible countries .

You must have completed an undergraduate degree from a recognized institution.

You must have achieved a First Class Honours degree or equivalent, such as a minimum GPA of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale .

You must be between the ages of 18 and 24 (born between October 2, 2000, and October 1, 2007 , inclusive).

You must satisfy the entry requirements of your chosen course at the University of Oxford.

Applicants are encouraged to refer to the Rhodes Global Scholarship Information PDF for a detailed explanation of requirements.

Application Process

Submit an online application for the Rhodes Global Scholarship through the official Rhodes Scholarship portal before the deadline. No application fee is required for the Rhodes Scholarship application. If selected, applicants will receive guidance and support from the Rhodes House team to apply for their academic program through the University of Oxford’s official graduate application system.

Applicants must apply for the Rhodes Scholarship before applying for admission to their chosen Oxford course.

For full details and access to the application portal, visit the official Rhodes Trust website.

This scholarship represents a unique opportunity for high-achieving students from around the world to study at one of the most prestigious institutions globally. Early preparation and attention to application requirements are essential for success.