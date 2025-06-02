Harvard Radcliffe Fellowship 2026/27 – USA (Fully Funded)

Applications are now open for the prestigious Harvard Radcliffe Fellowship 2026–2027 in the United States. This fully funded international fellowship invites exceptional individuals from around the world to spend a year at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute, part of Harvard University, to pursue advanced work in their respective fields.

Fellowship Duration

September 2026 – May 2027

Location: Harvard Radcliffe Institute, Harvard University, USA

Number of Fellowships: Approximately 50 fellows selected annually

Fellowship Overview

The Harvard Radcliffe Fellowship provides a unique opportunity for scholars, scientists, artists, journalists, and practitioners to pursue ambitious projects while engaging with a vibrant, interdisciplinary community. Fellows benefit from access to Harvard’s extensive resources and become part of a global network of distinguished alumni.

Fields of Focus

Fellowships are offered in the following broad areas:

Humanities and Social Sciences

Creative Arts (including Journalism and Nonfiction)

Science, Engineering, and Mathematics

Fellowship Benefits – Fully Funded

Selected fellows will receive:

Stipend: $78,000

Project Funding: $5,000

Relocation Support: Travel to and from the U.S.

Housing Assistance

Childcare Support

Healthcare Options

Office or Studio Space at Radcliffe Yard

Harvard Visiting Fellow Status (with full access to Harvard resources)

Research Partner Funding (wages covered)

Professional Development & Networking Opportunities

Key Deadlines

Humanities, Social Sciences & Creative Arts: September 11, 2025

Science, Engineering & Mathematics: September 30, 2025

Eligible Disciplines

Humanities & Social Sciences:

African-American Studies, Anthropology, Architecture, Art History, Business, Classics, Cultural Studies, Economics, Education, Environmental Studies, Film, Folklore, Geography, History, Law, Linguistics, Literature, Musicology, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, Public Policy, Sociology, Urban Planning, Gender Studies, and more.

Creative Arts:

Creative Writing (Fiction, Poetry, Nonfiction), Journalism, Film/Video, Playwriting, Music Composition, Visual Arts.

Science, Engineering, and Mathematics:

Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Earth Sciences, Engineering, Mathematics, Materials Science, Physics, Astronomy, Statistics.

Eligibility Criteria

Open to applicants of all nationalities .

Applicants must not be current master’s or doctoral students (unless dissertation is complete and degree conferral is pending).

Strong record of independent, original work in the relevant field (e.g., published, performed, or exhibited).

Applicants should demonstrate exceptional achievement and potential in their field.

Required Application Materials

Completed application form

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Project Proposal (with bibliography)

Work or Writing Sample

Letters of Recommendation

How to Apply

Visit the official application portal. Register with your name, email, and password. Log in and select your area of application: Humanities and Social Sciences

Creative Arts (including Journalism and Nonfiction)

Science, Engineering, and Mathematics

🔗 Official Website – Harvard Radcliffe Fellowship