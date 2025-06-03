Scholarships

TMU Southbound Policy Elite Study Program 2025 in Taiwan (Fully Funded)

Applications are now open for the TMU Southbound Policy Elite Study Program 2025, a fully funded, short-term international exchange program hosted by Taipei Medical University (TMU) in Taiwan. This five-month program is designed for students and professionals interested in pursuing further academic or professional opportunities in Taiwan, particularly in fields related to healthcare, medicine, and laboratory sciences.

The program will take place from September 2025 to January 2026 in Taipei, Taiwan. It offers participants the opportunity to engage in academic study, practical training, cultural immersion, and networking with international peers and professionals. There is no application fee, and the program is particularly suited for individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Program Details

  • Host Country: Taiwan

  • City: Taipei

  • Institution: Taipei Medical University (TMU)

  • Duration: 5 months

  • Program Dates: September 2025 – January 2026

  • Funding Status: Fully Funded

  • Application Deadline: July 4, 2025

Financial Support

The program provides comprehensive funding that includes:

  • Monthly stipend

  • Round-trip airfare

  • Full tuition coverage

  • Participation in extracurricular and cultural activities

Program Components

Participants will:

  • Study at one of Taiwan’s top-ranked universities

  • Collaborate with an international cohort of students and professionals

  • Receive practical training through lab work or healthcare-related courses

  • Improve Mandarin proficiency through structured language instruction

  • Engage in cultural activities and explore Taiwanese society

  • Build a global network of academic and professional contacts

Preferred Academic Backgrounds

Applicants with an interest in the following fields are encouraged to apply:

Healthcare and Medical Fields:

  • Medicine

  • Dentistry

  • Pharmacy

  • Nutrition

  • Anatomy

  • Nursing

  • Public Health

  • Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)

  • Long-term Care

  • Digital Health

Laboratory and Research Fields:

  • Biomedical Engineering

  • Neurological Sciences

  • Pharmacology

  • Medicinal Resources

  • Nutritional Sciences

  • Digital Health Technologies

Eligibility Criteria

Citizenship:
Applicants must be citizens of the following regions:

  • Southeast Asia: Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos

  • South Asia: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan

  • Oceania: Australia, New Zealand

Academic Qualifications:

  • A bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited institution

  • Strong background in biological sciences, healthcare, laboratory research, or data analysis

English Language Proficiency:
Applicants must meet one of the following minimum language test scores:

  • NEW TOEIC: 785

  • IELTS: 5.5

  • TOEFL iBT: 72

  • TOEFL ITP: 543

  • PTE: 50

Financial Requirement:
Applicants must submit a financial statement demonstrating a minimum bank balance of USD 1,000

Required Application Materials

  • Completed online application form

  • Curriculum vitae (CV)

  • Statement of purpose

  • Valid English language proficiency test score

  • Financial statement showing at least USD 1,000

  • Proof of education (diploma, certificate, and/or transcripts)

Application Timeline

