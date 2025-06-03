TMU Southbound Policy Elite Study Program 2025 in Taiwan (Fully Funded)

Applications are now open for the TMU Southbound Policy Elite Study Program 2025, a fully funded, short-term international exchange program hosted by Taipei Medical University (TMU) in Taiwan. This five-month program is designed for students and professionals interested in pursuing further academic or professional opportunities in Taiwan, particularly in fields related to healthcare, medicine, and laboratory sciences.

The program will take place from September 2025 to January 2026 in Taipei, Taiwan. It offers participants the opportunity to engage in academic study, practical training, cultural immersion, and networking with international peers and professionals. There is no application fee, and the program is particularly suited for individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Program Details

Host Country: Taiwan

City: Taipei

Institution: Taipei Medical University (TMU)

Duration: 5 months

Program Dates: September 2025 – January 2026

Funding Status: Fully Funded

Application Deadline: July 4, 2025

Financial Support

The program provides comprehensive funding that includes:

Monthly stipend

Round-trip airfare

Full tuition coverage

Participation in extracurricular and cultural activities

Program Components

Participants will:

Study at one of Taiwan’s top-ranked universities

Collaborate with an international cohort of students and professionals

Receive practical training through lab work or healthcare-related courses

Improve Mandarin proficiency through structured language instruction

Engage in cultural activities and explore Taiwanese society

Build a global network of academic and professional contacts

Preferred Academic Backgrounds

Applicants with an interest in the following fields are encouraged to apply:

Healthcare and Medical Fields:

Medicine

Dentistry

Pharmacy

Nutrition

Anatomy

Nursing

Public Health

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)

Long-term Care

Digital Health

Laboratory and Research Fields:

Biomedical Engineering

Neurological Sciences

Pharmacology

Medicinal Resources

Nutritional Sciences

Digital Health Technologies

Eligibility Criteria

Citizenship:

Applicants must be citizens of the following regions:

Southeast Asia: Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos

South Asia: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan

Oceania: Australia, New Zealand

Academic Qualifications:

A bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited institution

Strong background in biological sciences, healthcare, laboratory research, or data analysis

English Language Proficiency:

Applicants must meet one of the following minimum language test scores:

NEW TOEIC: 785

IELTS: 5.5

TOEFL iBT: 72

TOEFL ITP: 543

PTE: 50

Financial Requirement:

Applicants must submit a financial statement demonstrating a minimum bank balance of USD 1,000

Required Application Materials

Completed online application form

Curriculum vitae (CV)

Statement of purpose

Valid English language proficiency test score

Financial statement showing at least USD 1,000

Proof of education (diploma, certificate, and/or transcripts)

Application Timeline

Application Deadline: July 4, 2025

Interview Period: July 7–11, 2025

Final Results Announced: July 16, 2025

Program Period: September 2025 – January 2026 🔗 Official Website – TMU Southbound Policy Elite Study Program 2025