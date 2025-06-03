TMU Southbound Policy Elite Study Program 2025 in Taiwan (Fully Funded)
Applications are now open for the TMU Southbound Policy Elite Study Program 2025, a fully funded, short-term international exchange program hosted by Taipei Medical University (TMU) in Taiwan. This five-month program is designed for students and professionals interested in pursuing further academic or professional opportunities in Taiwan, particularly in fields related to healthcare, medicine, and laboratory sciences.
The program will take place from September 2025 to January 2026 in Taipei, Taiwan. It offers participants the opportunity to engage in academic study, practical training, cultural immersion, and networking with international peers and professionals. There is no application fee, and the program is particularly suited for individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Program Details
Host Country: Taiwan
City: Taipei
Institution: Taipei Medical University (TMU)
Duration: 5 months
Program Dates: September 2025 – January 2026
Funding Status: Fully Funded
Application Deadline: July 4, 2025
Financial Support
The program provides comprehensive funding that includes:
Monthly stipend
Round-trip airfare
Full tuition coverage
Participation in extracurricular and cultural activities
Program Components
Participants will:
Study at one of Taiwan’s top-ranked universities
Collaborate with an international cohort of students and professionals
Receive practical training through lab work or healthcare-related courses
Improve Mandarin proficiency through structured language instruction
Engage in cultural activities and explore Taiwanese society
Build a global network of academic and professional contacts
Preferred Academic Backgrounds
Applicants with an interest in the following fields are encouraged to apply:
Healthcare and Medical Fields:
Medicine
Dentistry
Pharmacy
Nutrition
Anatomy
Nursing
Public Health
Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)
Long-term Care
Digital Health
Laboratory and Research Fields:
Biomedical Engineering
Neurological Sciences
Pharmacology
Medicinal Resources
Nutritional Sciences
Digital Health Technologies
Eligibility Criteria
Citizenship:
Applicants must be citizens of the following regions:
Southeast Asia: Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos
South Asia: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan
Oceania: Australia, New Zealand
Academic Qualifications:
A bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited institution
Strong background in biological sciences, healthcare, laboratory research, or data analysis
English Language Proficiency:
Applicants must meet one of the following minimum language test scores:
NEW TOEIC: 785
IELTS: 5.5
TOEFL iBT: 72
TOEFL ITP: 543
PTE: 50
Financial Requirement:
Applicants must submit a financial statement demonstrating a minimum bank balance of USD 1,000
Required Application Materials
Completed online application form
Curriculum vitae (CV)
Statement of purpose
Valid English language proficiency test score
Financial statement showing at least USD 1,000
Proof of education (diploma, certificate, and/or transcripts)
Application Timeline
Application Deadline: July 4, 2025
Interview Period: July 7–11, 2025
Final Results Announced: July 16, 2025
Program Period: September 2025 – January 2026
🔗 Official Website – TMU Southbound Policy Elite Study Program 2025