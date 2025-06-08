Top 10 Fully Funded Scholarships for 2025/26 – Worldwide Opportunities for International Students

For students seeking fully funded opportunities to pursue higher education abroad, the following is a curated list of the Top 10 Scholarships for the academic year 2025/26. These programs provide comprehensive financial support, including coverage of tuition fees, monthly stipends, airfare, insurance, and living expenses. They are open to applicants from around the world and do not require an application fee.

Scholarships are available in leading academic destinations including Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore, the United States, Brazil, and several others. Most of these opportunities are aimed at those pursuing Master’s and PhD programs.

1. Asian Development Bank – Japan Scholarship Program (ADB-JSP) 2025

Host Regions: Asia and Pacific countries

Degree Level: Master’s

Financial Coverage: Fully Funded

Supported by: Government of Japan

Annual Awardees: Approximately 300

Deadline: Varies by university

Further Information: ADB Scholarship

2. A*STAR Singapore International Graduate Award (SINGA) 2026

Host Country: Singapore

Degree Level: PhD, EngD

Program Duration: 4 years

Financial Coverage: Fully Funded

Deadline: 1 December 2025

Further Information: SINGA Scholarship

3. DAAD EPOS Scholarship 2026/27 (Germany)

Host Country: Germany

Degree Level: Master’s, MPhil, MBA, LLM, and PhD

Scholarship Duration: 12 to 42 months

Financial Coverage: Fully Funded

Deadline: Varies by academic program

Further Information: DAAD EPOS Scholarship

4. DAAD Helmut Schmidt Scholarship Program 2026

Host Country: Germany

Degree Level: Master’s

Scholarship Name: Helmut Schmidt Program

Financial Coverage: Fully Funded

Deadline: 31 July 2025

Further Information: Helmut Schmidt Program

5. Knight-Hennessy Scholars Program 2026 (USA)

Host Country: United States

University: Stanford University

Degree Levels: JD, MA, MBA, MD, MFA, MS, DMA, PhD

Number of Scholarships: 100 annually

Financial Coverage: Fully Funded

Deadline: 8 October 2025

Further Information: Knight-Hennessy Scholarship

6. McCall MacBain Scholarship 2026 (Canada)

Host Country: Canada

University: McGill University

Degree Levels: Master’s and second-entry professional undergraduate programs

Financial Coverage: Fully Funded

Deadlines: 20 August 2025 (International Applicants) 24 September 2025 (Canadian and U.S. Applicants)

Further Information: McCall MacBain Scholarship

7. GCUB International Mobility Scholarship 2026 (Brazil)

Host Country: Brazil

Organizing Body: Group of Brazilian Universities (GCUB)

Degree Levels: Master’s, PhD

Number of Awards: Over 850 scholarships across 58 universities

Deadline: 13 July 2025

Further Information: GCUB Scholarship

8. Rhodes Scholarship 2026 – University of Oxford

Host Country: United Kingdom

University: University of Oxford

Degree Levels: Master’s, MPhil, PhD

Financial Coverage: Fully Funded

Deadline: Varies by country

Further Information: Rhodes Scholarship

9. Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) Scholarship 2025

Host Country: Malaysia

Degree Level: Master’s

Program Duration: 24 to 36 months

Financial Coverage: Funded by the Government of Malaysia

Deadline: 13 June 2025

Further Information: MTCP Scholarship

10. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia “Study in Saudi” Scholarships 2025/26

Host Country: Saudi Arabia

Institutions: Public Universities in Saudi Arabia

Degree Levels: Bachelor’s, Master’s, PhD

Deadlines: Bachelor’s Programs: 14 June 2025 Master’s and PhD Programs: 31 October 2025

Further Information: Study in Saudi

These opportunities represent some of the most competitive and prestigious international scholarships for the upcoming academic year. Applicants are encouraged to begin preparing their materials well in advance of the respective deadlines. If you require assistance with personal statements, research proposals, or application reviews, support is available upon request.