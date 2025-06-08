Top 10 Fully Funded Scholarships for 2025/26 – Worldwide Opportunities for International Students
For students seeking fully funded opportunities to pursue higher education abroad, the following is a curated list of the Top 10 Scholarships for the academic year 2025/26. These programs provide comprehensive financial support, including coverage of tuition fees, monthly stipends, airfare, insurance, and living expenses. They are open to applicants from around the world and do not require an application fee.
Scholarships are available in leading academic destinations including Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore, the United States, Brazil, and several others. Most of these opportunities are aimed at those pursuing Master’s and PhD programs.
1. Asian Development Bank – Japan Scholarship Program (ADB-JSP) 2025
-
Host Regions: Asia and Pacific countries
-
Degree Level: Master’s
-
Financial Coverage: Fully Funded
-
Supported by: Government of Japan
-
Annual Awardees: Approximately 300
-
Deadline: Varies by university
-
Further Information: ADB Scholarship
2. A*STAR Singapore International Graduate Award (SINGA) 2026
-
Host Country: Singapore
-
Degree Level: PhD, EngD
-
Program Duration: 4 years
-
Financial Coverage: Fully Funded
-
Deadline: 1 December 2025
-
Further Information: SINGA Scholarship
3. DAAD EPOS Scholarship 2026/27 (Germany)
-
Host Country: Germany
-
Degree Level: Master’s, MPhil, MBA, LLM, and PhD
-
Scholarship Duration: 12 to 42 months
-
Financial Coverage: Fully Funded
-
Deadline: Varies by academic program
-
Further Information: DAAD EPOS Scholarship
4. DAAD Helmut Schmidt Scholarship Program 2026
-
Host Country: Germany
-
Degree Level: Master’s
-
Scholarship Name: Helmut Schmidt Program
-
Financial Coverage: Fully Funded
-
Deadline: 31 July 2025
-
Further Information: Helmut Schmidt Program
5. Knight-Hennessy Scholars Program 2026 (USA)
-
Host Country: United States
-
University: Stanford University
-
Degree Levels: JD, MA, MBA, MD, MFA, MS, DMA, PhD
-
Number of Scholarships: 100 annually
-
Financial Coverage: Fully Funded
-
Deadline: 8 October 2025
-
Further Information: Knight-Hennessy Scholarship
6. McCall MacBain Scholarship 2026 (Canada)
-
Host Country: Canada
-
University: McGill University
-
Degree Levels: Master’s and second-entry professional undergraduate programs
-
Financial Coverage: Fully Funded
-
Deadlines:
-
20 August 2025 (International Applicants)
-
24 September 2025 (Canadian and U.S. Applicants)
-
-
Further Information: McCall MacBain Scholarship
7. GCUB International Mobility Scholarship 2026 (Brazil)
-
Host Country: Brazil
-
Organizing Body: Group of Brazilian Universities (GCUB)
-
Degree Levels: Master’s, PhD
-
Number of Awards: Over 850 scholarships across 58 universities
-
Deadline: 13 July 2025
-
Further Information: GCUB Scholarship
8. Rhodes Scholarship 2026 – University of Oxford
-
Host Country: United Kingdom
-
University: University of Oxford
-
Degree Levels: Master’s, MPhil, PhD
-
Financial Coverage: Fully Funded
-
Deadline: Varies by country
-
Further Information: Rhodes Scholarship
9. Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) Scholarship 2025
-
Host Country: Malaysia
-
Degree Level: Master’s
-
Program Duration: 24 to 36 months
-
Financial Coverage: Funded by the Government of Malaysia
-
Deadline: 13 June 2025
-
Further Information: MTCP Scholarship
10. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia “Study in Saudi” Scholarships 2025/26
-
Host Country: Saudi Arabia
-
Institutions: Public Universities in Saudi Arabia
-
Degree Levels: Bachelor’s, Master’s, PhD
-
Deadlines:
-
Bachelor’s Programs: 14 June 2025
-
Master’s and PhD Programs: 31 October 2025
-
-
Further Information: Study in Saudi
These opportunities represent some of the most competitive and prestigious international scholarships for the upcoming academic year. Applicants are encouraged to begin preparing their materials well in advance of the respective deadlines. If you require assistance with personal statements, research proposals, or application reviews, support is available upon request.