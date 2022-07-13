ZTE Axon 40 Pro available from today in Italy: price and comparison with Ultra

- Advertisement -

ZTE announced the Axon 40 Pro availability, smartphone made official last May together with Axon 40 Ultra that we have already tried. The Chinese company also distributes it in our country starting today, at a rather affordable list price. Quite different from the Ultra variant – we will focus on the differences shortly – Axon 40 Pro however does not give up power but does without, to lower costs, the fascinating selfie camera in the display third generation of the elder brother.

The costs, in fact: the price list is almost halved, so it is a question of two interesting products each for different reasons. In terms of functionality, the company indicates the methods Snapshotwhich allows you to capture moving images, e Super Nightthat “guarantees excellent photos even in low light conditions”with “many amazing features that are sure to make the photo and video capture experience great for all users”.

DIFFERENCES BETWEEN ZTE AXON 40 PRO AND AXON 40 ULTRA

ZTE Axon 40 Pro 72.9 x 162.9 x 8.46 mm

6.67 inches – 2400×1080 px ZTE Axon 40 Ultra 73.56 x 163.28 x 8.41 mm

6.8 inches – 2480×1116 px

display faster on Axon 40 Pro (144 vs 120 Hz) but also less bright

faster on Axon 40 Pro (144 vs 120 Hz) but also less bright chip Snapdragon 870 instead of Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, more recent and with a better production process

Snapdragon 870 instead of Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, more recent and with a better production process 4 cameras rear on Pro (100 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP) versus three on Ultra (all 64 MP, 3.5x telephoto lens included)

rear on Pro (100 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP) versus three on Ultra (all 64 MP, 3.5x telephoto lens included) camera selfie in the display on Ultra

in the display on Ultra size And weight slightly to the advantage of the Axon 40 Pro, balanced by the smaller display

ZTE AXON 40 PRO – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.67-inch curved AMOLED with Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and 144Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage, 1,000 nits maximum brightness

: 6.67-inch curved AMOLED with Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and 144Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage, 1,000 nits maximum brightness chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 3.2 GHz maximum frequency and 7 nanometer manufacturing process

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 3.2 GHz maximum frequency and 7 nanometer manufacturing process memories : 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128 0 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage (no microSD)

: 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128 0 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage (no microSD) cameras : main rear: 100 MP f / 1.89 ultra wide rear: 8 MP f / 2.2, 120 degrees, 16 mm equivalent focal length rear macro: 2 MP up to 4 cm rear depth: 2 MP front: 16 MP video in 4K at 60 fps

: connectivity : 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6 ax, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C 3.1, GPS, Galileo, Beidou

: 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6 ax, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C 3.1, GPS, Galileo, Beidou audio : stereo with DTS: X Ultra

: stereo with DTS: X Ultra reader fingerprint: in display

fingerprint: in display interface user: MyOS 12 based on Android 12

user: MyOS 12 based on Android 12 battery : 5,000 mAh fast charging: 65 watts

: 5,000 mAh size: 162.9 x 72.9 x 8.5 mm

ZTE AXON 40 PRO – ITALIAN PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

It is up to you to decide whether the differences between Axon 40 Pro and Axon 40 Ultra are worth 330 euros more or less. The 8 + 128 GB memory variant of the ZTE Axon 40 Pro is in fact on sale on the Italian official website for 499 euro listthe 12 + 256 GB one costs 599 euros instead (link in SOURCE).

At the time of this writing it is only available in black color, free shipping will take place within 7 days. Anyone wishing to shorten the time is better to contact to Amazon, where in all likelihood it will be available shortly. There is already the Ultra variant for which, right now, there is a coupon that discounts it by 5% (applied at the cash desk).

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra 5G Mobile Phone – Unlocked Smartphone with UDC Technology, 120Hz 6.8 AMOLED Display, 64MP Triple Camera, 5000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen1, EU Version, Black, 8 + 128GB

Amazon

849 € See offer

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra 5G Mobile Phone – Unlocked Smartphone with UDC Technology, 120Hz 6.8 AMOLED Display, 64MP Triple Camera, 5000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen1, EU Version, Black, 12 + 256GB

Amazon

949 € See offer