Nubia launches Red Magic 7S and 7S Pro: full gaming with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Mobile gaming has long been the largest and most profitable slice of the entire videogame landscape. And it is therefore natural that over time the smartphones dedicated to gaming will tend to increase. Nubia with its Red Magic brand was one of the first companies to believe in the sector, and has no intention of giving up, quite the contrary. After Red Magic 7 and 7 Pro, which also arrived in Italy in April, the company has just made official two new gaming phones in China, Red Magic 7s And 7s Pro. The Pro model should be the first (and possibly the only one) to land even on the global marketprecisely on 2 August in early bird, while the full launch will take place on August 9.

Left Red Magic 7S, right Red Magic 7S Pro.

For what concern designfew surprises: the two devices they reflect the lines of Red Magic 7 and 7 Pro respectivelywith the basic model (7S) which stands out for the rear photographic module (main 64 MP + ultra wide 8 MP + macro 2 MP) enclosed by a vertical traffic light element, while on the Pro there is a more compact and almost square solution .

The main difference between the two brothers, however, is in front: Red Magic 7S in fact has two clearly visible frames above and below the display, with the one in the upper part that houses the 8 MP selfie cam, while Red Magic 7S Pro has better optimized edges and above all the front camera hidden under the screen.

Also in this case on the left you will find Red Magic 7S, on the right Red Magic 7S Pro.

The panel used on the two devices is the same, that is a 6.8-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 2,400×1,080 pixels and a refresh rate that goes up to on the 7S 165 Hz but with touch sampling a 720 Hz while on the Pro it comes to 120 Hz and yet offers a sampling of the touch a 960 Hz,.

UNDER THE SHELL

But let’s get down to business, and let’s see how the two phones are made under the body. Starting with the heart, which is the same for both, that is Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Qualcomm’s top processor. As for the memory configurations, Red Magic 7S can be equipped with 8, 12 or 16 GB of RAM LPDDR5 while on Red Magic 7S it starts from 12 GB of RAM and you can go up to 18, with a third median option consisting of 16 GB.

And the two smartphones also integrate a chip dedicated to the functions more specifically devoted to gaming: is called “Red Core 1“, and deals with the management of the back keys, the vibration and making the light and sound effects more engaging during gaming. In terms of storage Red Magic 7S can arrive with 128 or 256 GB, while for Red Magic 7S Pro the options are 256GB, 512GB or 1TB – all memories, however, are of type UFS 3.1.

There battery from Red Magic 7S has a capacity of 4,500 mAh and supports fast charging a 120 Wwhile that of Red Magic 7S Pro is wider – 5,000 mAh – and even faster to reload with ai support 165 W.

ACTIVE COOLING SYSTEM ICE 10.0

A characteristic aspect of gaming phones is the particular attention paid to the active cooling system. In fact, these are devices that sacrifice some features that are instead privileged in the consumer market (camera, aesthetics, weight, size) with the aim of putting in the hands of users a product that is not only powerful, but also capable of sustaining high-level performance. for a continuous period, since games can be very stressful applications, and that it is in the consumer’s interest to be able to use them for a long time.

Red Magic 7S has a cooling system with 9 layers of graphene, while that of 7S Pro has 10 layers (called Ice 10.0): in both cases there is a fan with “shark fin” design (and the inevitable RGB LEDs to underline its presence) that can be pushed up to 20,000 rpm and, according to the manufacturer, is able at the same time to increase the air pressure and therefore the ability to dissipate heat reducing the noise at the same time.

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

Red Magic 7S and Red Magic 7S Pro will be available in different colors: Dark Knight, Deuterium Front Transparent (for 7S), Deuterium Transparent Shadow. In addition, 7S Pro will also be available for purchase inBumblebee special edition (yellow with black details) that will make Transformers fans happy.

On the price front Red Magic 7S starts at 3,999 yuan – 591 euros – for the model from 8 + 128 GB4,799 yuan – 709 euros – for that from 12 + 256 GB and finally 5,499 yuan – 813 euros – for that from 16 + 512 GB.

More expensive, of course, Red Magic 7S Pro: in this case it starts from 5,199 yuan – 769 euros – for the version from 12 + 256 GB in Dark Kinght coloring, while 5,999 yuan – 887 euros – are needed for the variants with 16 / 512GB Deuterium Transparent Shadow coloring. Same price for the Silver Wing Edition from 16 + 512 GB and touches 7,499 yuan – 1,109 euros about – for the one with 18 GB of RAM flanked by 1 TB of storage. Finally, the Bumblebee Edition it is only available in the configuration that combines 16 GB of RAM with 512 GB of storage for the price of 6,499 yuan – 961 euros.

As mentioned at the beginning, Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro have been launched at the moment on the Chinese market, but soon the debut of at least the Red Magic 7 Pro on the global market is expected (and we expect Italy to be involved too, given what happened with Red Magic 7 and 7 Pro): we therefore remind you that the presentation is scheduled for July 26, the early bird launch on August 2 and the full launch on August 9.

RED MAGIC 7S: TECHNICAL SHEET

SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (there is also the chip dedicated to gaming Red Core 1)

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (there is also the chip dedicated to gaming Red Core 1) Display : 6.8-inch AMOLED, refresh rate up to 165Hz, touch sampling 720Hz

: 6.8-inch AMOLED, refresh rate up to 165Hz, touch sampling 720Hz Memory : 8, 12, 16 GB of LDDR5 RAM 128, 256, 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage

: Battery : 4,500 mAh, fast charging at 120W

: 4,500 mAh, fast charging at 120W Camera : Front: 8 MP Rear: 64MP main, 8MP ultra wide, 2MP macro

:

RED MAGIC 7S PRO: TECHNICAL SHEET

SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (there is also the chip dedicated to gaming Red Core 1)

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (there is also the chip dedicated to gaming Red Core 1) Display : 6.8-inch AMOLED, refresh rate up to 165Hz, touch sampling 720Hz

: 6.8-inch AMOLED, refresh rate up to 165Hz, touch sampling 720Hz Memory : 12, 16, 18 GB of LDDR5 RAM 256 or 512GB, 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage

: Battery : 5,000mAh, fast charging at 165W

: 5,000mAh, fast charging at 165W Camera : Front below display: 8 MP Rear: 64MP main, 8MP ultra wide, 2MP macro

: