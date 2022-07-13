Chromecast with Google TV, the first patch of 2022 arrives

- Advertisement -

The first update of 2022 for Chromecast with Google TV, according to what 9to5google’s overseas colleagues report: it is also the first update in seven months. The build is marked with the code QTS1.220504.008, and is still based on Android 10; the security patch however, they run from October to 2021 a May 2022. The OTA file weighs 140 MB and includes new firmware for the remote, which goes from version 24.7 to 26.0. The changelog is quite terse, and includes only three entries:

Platform improvements to help some apps with 4K HDR and DRM protected video playback.

Further improvements to Wi-Fi / Bluetooth.

Additional bug fixes and performance improvements.

The update should also arrive in Italy over the next few days; for the moment, however, we have no feedback. If you want, you can force the availability check by clicking on your profile icon at the top right, then choose Settings > System > Information > System updates. For the moment the patch has not yet been added to the official changelog (you can find it by following the VIA link at the bottom of the article), but it should be soon.

