zoom refuses to use the content of its customers for the purpose of training artificial intelligence

Following the backlash caused by a recent update to the terms of service, Zoom has changed its position and updated the terms. Now she has stated that she will not use customer data for training with artificial intelligence (AI models), either in-house or with the help of third parties.

The previous version of the terms stated that the company would not do this “without the consent of the client”, which raised doubts, since “consent” could be obtained through a pop-up window when connecting to the conference. This moment left the opportunity to collect data for training SHI models in situations where the user might not have a real choice. The new wording eliminates such ambiguity.

As a result of changes made to the AI ​​and customer data section of Zoom’s terms of service, it is now clearly stated that the company will not use audio, video, chat, screenshares, attachments, or other communication content to train AI as its own. and third party developers.

This update was made after careful consideration and feedback from users, and is intended to address the potential for misunderstandings and misunderstandings associated with the collection and use of customer data in AI training.