fresh designs for famous haribo gummy candies were developed using artificial intelligence

Popular jelly candy makers Haribo are likely planning to use designs generated by AI Midjourney in their new line of jelly products. One of the Reddit users turned to the neural network to develop original designs for animals from marmalade. The results were published in the community, and the manufacturing company Haribo showed interest in this unusual creative approach.

“We want to express our gratitude for your inspiration that artificial intelligence has brought to create incredible designs! We admire your innovative approach and creativity. We are glad that your creations caused a positive response and interested many. We’d love to explore additional designs, including the photos you’ve shared,” commented Haribo.

We previously reported that artificial intelligence created a sculpture in the Renaissance style, imitating the artist Michelangelo. This stainless steel statue, weighing 500 kg and about 1.5 meters high, is exhibited at the National Museum of Science and Technology in Stockholm.

According to information published by the independent research lab Midjourney, artificial intelligence plans to publish its own monthly magazine. Each issue will feature 10,000 of the most highly rated AI-generated images, as well as interviews with members of the Midjourney community.