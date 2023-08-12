a variety of color options are available for iphone 15 devices

HomeEditor's PickA variety of color options are available for iPhone 15 devices

Rumors hint that the iPhone 15 line is expected to be released on September 12 , and as we get closer to the official presentation, more details about the upcoming devices are emerging. Today we received information about the color options of future smartphones.

According to the data, Apple plans to introduce four new iPhone models, similar to the previous year.

Two color schemes will be available for regular and advanced models. For example, for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the following palette will be offered: Midnight (Midnight), Polar Star (Polar Star), Picton Blue (Light Blue), Telemagenta (Pink Purple), Blue (Blue).

Apple’s new flagship devices – iPhone 15 (Plus) and iPhone 15 Pro (Max) – will appear in four color options: Cosmic Black (Space Black), Silver (Silver), Gold (Gold), Crimson (Raspberry).

