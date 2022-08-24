YouTube TV will have a new feature that will make it surpass the competition

- Advertisement -

It is very clear that Google has decided to increase its commitment to (being quite important right now). Lately, it is constantly receiving new s that allow it to compete much better with its rivals, such as the Shorts and, also, the possibility of enjoying Podcasts on the platform. Well, a new feature has been revealed that will have its TV version… And it looks really good. The new improvement that is being worked on is to be able to use what has been called Mosaic Mode. This, as its name suggests, will allow you to watch several live broadcasts or programs that exist on the YouTube TV platform at the same time. A clear example of how beneficial this new tool is when it comes to being able to watch sporting events at the same time, because there will be four sources that can be open at the same time. A good advance that shows that, as has been commented for some time, Google intends to prepare this platform to enter the business of online sports broadcasts. And, this new Mosaic Mode is an example of what users can enjoy. Of course, for the moment it has not been indicated when this new option -which is very positive with large screens- will be official… But everything indicates that this will happen before the end of this year 2022. Not everything is positive for YouTube TV As indicated in the source of the information, there will be an arrival that can be very interesting for some and a nightmare for others. This has to do with short videos or Shorts as they have been called on YouTube. Until now, the TV application has been an excellent refuge so you don’t have to watch them if you don’t like them, but this is going to change, as the company itself has indicated at an event with partners with whom it wishes to advance in the content to enjoy. By the way, another thing that was mentioned is that in Google’s Nest devices, which allow you to create a smart home that is controlled by voice, there will be important improvements in those that have to do with the integration of sound. Therefore, an improvement in quality is to be expected from accessories such as speakers and screens. Little more for this year 2022… at least on paper Apart from what we have discussed, everything indicates that there will not be many more news on YouTube TV between now and the end of the year. Yes, there will be improvements in the interface of the service -especially for the Podcasts- and that arrivals of very important content creators will be known. But in what has to do with new possibilities that are development or that imply new functions, nothing that is especially relevant is expected. >