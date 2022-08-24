Samsung 990 Pro: this new SSD promises speeds of up to 7,450 MB/s and RGB lights in its model with heatsink

Samsung has just introduced the new Samsung 990 Pro SSD. It is a high-performance NVMe 2.0 drive that, like its predecessor, is based on the PCIe 4.0 standard. With it it also shares the M.2 design and the type of flash memory, 3-bit TLC.

Samsung claims that this drive arrives “focused on graphics-demanding games and other intensive tasks, such as 3D rendering, 4K video editing, and data analysis.” To do this, it will market three versions. Previously, 1 TB was the maximum family size. Now start from there and there are also 2 and 4 TB sforgetting sizes like 250 or 500 GB.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD data sheet

SAMSUNG SSD 990 PRO
FEATURES
ABILITY
1, 2 and 4TB
INTERFACE
PCIe Gen 4.0 x4, NVMe 2.0
FORMAT
M.2 (2280)
THEORETICAL MAXIMUM READING
Up to 7,450MB/s
THEORETICAL MAXIMUM WRITING
Up to 6,900MB/
CACHE
1, 2 and 4 GB depending on the model
DEED TOTAL
600 TB, 1,200 TB and 2,400 TB depending on the model
ENCRYPTION
IS 256 bit
PRICE
From 211.99 euros

More speed, and greater durability in large models

In this generation there is no jump as in the previous one, since the interface used remains the same, but there is a slight increase that leaves the 990 Pro with a maximum of 7,450 megabytes per second (MB/s) sequential read. In sequential writing, there is a good increase in speed, going from 5,000 MB/s as a theoretical maximum to 6,900 MB/s.

Also, in random read and write (QD32), Samsung promises an improvement of up to 55%leaving the user with theoretical figures of up to 1,400,000 IOPS in reading and up to 1,550,000 IOPS in writing.

The 1TB model bears a lot of similarities over the same size from the previous generation, but the larger models bring good advances in durability and DRAM

In matters such as integrated DRAM or durability, it all depends on the size we choose. The 1TB base model has 1GB LPDDR4, the 2TB 2GB, and the 4TB 4GB. The 1TB model guarantees to be able to write the same as the 1TB in the previous generation, 600TB, while the 2TB model goes up to 1,200TB and the 4TB goes up to 2,400TB.

Samsung 990 Pro version with heatsink and RGB.

On other issues such as energy efficiency, Samsung claims it’s 50% better than the 980 Pro, and claims to have improved thermal management with “a nickel plating on the controller and a heat diffusion tag.” There is also a version with a heat sink to control more heat, which also comes with RGB lights.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD versions and prices

The South Korean company has reported that it will market the Samsung 990 Pro from October except for the 4 TB model, which will arrive from next year. All three have 5 year warranty. These will be the sale prices: