YouTube prepares a tool to end spam in comments

While it is true that YouTube has the honor of being the most used video platform in the world, it has a problem with spam. Yes, we are talking about those annoying comments that appear everywhere. This problem, which seems to have gotten worse in recent months, has had two very negative repercussions: on the one hand, many users no longer comment. And it has a lot to do with the second repercussion: content creators no longer read the messages of their followers because it is an almost impossible task with so much spam. We are talking about the most varied messages that can include advertising, treatments, fraud attempts, trading with cryptocurrencies… Luckily, YouTube wants to eliminate this problem and has already begun to take measures to do so. More than anything because it is working on a tool that will more radically limit this type of messages. YouTube will have a stricter moderation system Currently YouTube already has a tool that hides potentially inappropriate comments until they are reviewed, but it is not powerful enough to offer full coverage against spam. For this reason, the company is already offering a new option to permanently eliminate this problem. To say that this new tool is starting to reach high level YouTubers, like Marques Brownlee, they have been the first to try this new test tool before YouTube releases it for all content creators. In this way, through machine learning supported by human review, YouTube has already begun to offer this new tool that seems quite complete. To the point that they have been able to eliminate more than 950 million comments that violated spam policies, as Ivy Choi, a YouTube spokesperson, declared to the well-known portal The Verge. At the moment it is too early to tell, but taking into account that some top-level content creators already have this tool, we can assume that in the coming weeks they will release an update so that all users can enjoy this more complete anti-spam filter. It will probably block the occasional message that is not spam, but if it manages to eliminate the new plague that plagues the popular video portal, it is a lesser evil that is well worth it in exchange for ridding YouTube of the annoying spam that has recently invaded the comments of all kinds of videos posted on this platform. . >