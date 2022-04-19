Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Xiaomi launches a smart fan perfect for summer

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Xiaomi never ceases to surprise us by launching the most innovative products on the market, which turn out to become essential in our homes once we know their functionality. Now, the Asian manufacturer receives in its catalog of gadgets a new fan that you will not want to separate with the arrival of high temperatures.

Of course, this is not the first model of the company, but previously, it has already presented other intelligent fans. But a new model arrives, which receives the name of Mijia Smart DC Variable Frequency Standing Fan.

Xiaomi presents its new fan

The most remarkable thing about this new gadget from the company is the power of the fan, which has the ability to cool the home environment in just two minutes. It has an air renewal frequency with a capacity of 31 meters per minute, in addition to a circulation range that reaches 16 meters, thus ensuring that the room is quickly cool.

Memegine, a search engine to find memes

Furthermore, the ventilatedr has a rotation capacity that reaches 150 degrees, and is not limited to horizontal movement, but also has the ability to move vertically with a range of 90 degrees.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart DC Variable Frequency Standing Fan. Xiaomi

Taking this into account, it is clear that the Xiaomi gadget has great technology, moreover, it has its own sensors to be capable of measuring the temperature and humidity of the room. Once this is done, it will adapt its operation to these conditions to cool the room more efficiently.

The fan has four operating modes, in which you can adapt the speed. Among these, you also have the sleep mode, which was already present in previous Xiaomi models,

When starting the sleep mode, the noise is reduced to a minimum, reaching 32dB, and throughout the night it will adapt, gradually reducing the speed of the fan. It does not lack several physical buttons with which to control its operation, but as expected, since it is an intelligent model, it can be connected to the mobile phone to manage it from the Xiaomi application.

What’s more, you also have the possibility to pair it with your voice assistant so you can turn it on and off via voice commands of the XiaoAI, Xiaomi’s assistant. In the event that this new Xiaomi fan arrives in Spain, it has compatibility with both Google Assistant and Alexa.

RedMagic 6 will be presented on March 4: the company reveals it through Weibo

Its use can also be combined with that of other gadgets in the Xiaomi environment ecosystem, such as purifiers, air conditioners, humidity sensors or humidifiers.

At the moment, the Mijia Smart DC Variable Frequency Standing Fan is only available in China with a price of 62 euros to change. Although it is unknown if it will arrive in Spain, it could do so under the Smartmi or Mijia brand.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

