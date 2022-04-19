Tech NewsApps

Telegram allows you to assign any sound to notifications

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The latest update of Telegram already allows users of this instant messaging platform assign any sound as ringtone for notifications. Said warning tone can be any short audio that has been downloaded from the mobile device as well as voice messages received through a chat.

Sounds assigned as notifications cannot be longer than 5 seconds

The only limits for these warning tones are that occupy less than 300 Kb and that their duration is less than five seconds. Custom notification tones can be assigned to both specific chats and chat groups.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

To do this, you will have to access through the “Settings – Notifications and sounds” route. In case of not having sounds, the Telegram platform itself offers various options through a new channel, “Notification Sounds”.

Read:

Is it worth investing in a Lenovo Thinkpad? Yes, and this is the best way to do it

But the new Telegram update isn’t just about custom sounds, since it also includes new custom modes that allow temporarily mute the app. Until now, you could pre-assign a period of silence to choose between one hour, eight hours or two days.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

The new options are more practical by allowing, for example, muting Telegram for 30 minutes during a car ride or, for those who want to take a break or a long vacation, up to two months of muted Telegramperiods of time in which no notice will be received from the application, although it continues to be fully operational.

Within the latest update, other new features can be found in Telegram such as, in the case of the version for the iOS operating system, the improvement of the internal translation tool that is already capable of supporting as many languages ​​as the Android version. In the case of Android, the app now allows you to modify the size of the window in PiP (Picture-in-Picture) mode.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

.

Previous articleDublin traffic LIVE: M50 breakdown causing heavy delays
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Dublin traffic LIVE: M50 breakdown causing heavy delays

There are delays expected on the M50 after a vehicle broke down. The incident occurred on the southbound...
Android

The Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO that will update to Android 13 are filtered in this list

We have been receiving increasingly abundant information about Android 13 for a few weeks now, especially...
Mobile

The iPhone 14 will improve the Lightning connector because of the camera. What happened?

The iPhone 14 is one of the most anticipated phones, and the truth is that there is...
Tech News

Exynos 1280: Samsung’s new chip is a commitment to photography and 5G

Samsung has just made the new Exynos 1280 official, a mid-range processor that is just one...