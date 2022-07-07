YouTube forces to show the number of subscribers

- Advertisement -

YouTube currently has an option that allows channel owners on the platform not to show the number of subscribers they have. However, the company has announced that it will disable this possibility so that users have greater clarity and transparency when visiting a certain channel.

The function that allows you to hide the number of subscribers will not be able to be used beyond July 29

The measure will be effective on July 29. From that date, all YouTube channels will have to publicly display the number of people who are subscribed to them. YouTube thus wants to prevent content creators on the social network from falsifying this information, making other users believe that they have a very popular channel.

One of the ways they did it was, for example, hiding that figure of followers and showing one that is not real in the header image of the channel, which works as a profile on the social network.

Another behavior that annoys YouTube is the fact that many creators look for other channels with more followers and an audience similar to theirs and spam comments by placing messages that invite you to visit their channel and even links.

YouTube adopts this measure knowing that many users did not use the option to hide the number of followers with the intention of deceiving users, but as a way of not showing that it is a recently created channel or that it is still trying to grow. to a “respectable” figure. However, given the improper use made by some users, the company has decided to make this decision to disable the option that allows you to hide the number of subscribers.

Other measures taken by YouTube

In addition to preventing channel owners from hiding their subscriber numbers, YouTube will also take additional steps to protect users’ privacy and security.

For example, the company has indicated that it will reduce the set of characters that is available when choosing a name for the channel, since some of the current ones can be used to impersonate other users.

In addition, YouTube has also improved the way channel owners can filter and moderate comments in YouTube Studio by creating a new section where comments that YouTube’s algorithm thinks the creator should review are “pending.”

