Intel Meteor Lake-U, P and H, all the keys to the next generation of Intel

Intel’s Meteor Lake processors will become the successors to Raptor Lake, a generation that has not yet arrived, although it will not take long to do so since its debut is scheduled for the end of this year. There is no definite date yet, but the release of it will most likely take place. between September and October.

We already knew a lot about Intel’s Meteor Lake processors, including that they will be based on two entirely new architectures, one applied to high-performance cores and one to be used on high-efficiency cores. We also knew that this new generation will be manufactured on the Intel 4 node, which uses the 7nm manufacturing process, although it will have a higher transistor density than TSMC’s 5nm node:

TSMC 5nm: up to 171 million transistors per square millimeter.

per square millimeter. Intel 7nm: up to 250 million transistors per square millimeter.

Thanks to new information shared by igor’sLAB, we have been able to expand on everything we knew about Intel Meteor Lake, although the source has limited itself to talking about the U-series processorsultra-low power to be used in ultra-light laptops, P-serieswhich will offer a better balance between performance and consumption, and H-serieswhich will focus on delivering high performance.

Intel Meteor Lake-H and P will have up to 14 cores

The diagram that the attached image collects is quite clear, and groups all the details of these three new variants of Meteor Lake for laptops. The H and P series will have a configuration of up to 14 cores which, in principle, should be distributed in 6 high-performance cores and 8 high-efficiency cores. The ultra-low power U-series will stay at 12 cores, and these will be spread over 4 high-performance cores and 8 high-efficiency cores.

We don’t have details on the specific architectures that Intel will use at the CPU level in Meteor Lake, but we can expect a significant IPC improvement because they will be applied to both core blocks, while in Raptor Lake only the high-performance cores will use a new architecture. . It is also important to bear in mind that the jump to the Intel 4 process will allow improve performance by 20% while maintaining the same consumption.

Otherwise, the Intel Meteor Lake H, P and U series will support DDR5 memory at 5,600 MHz or LPDDR5-LPDDR5x at 7,467 MHz, they will be compatible with the PCIe Gen5 standard (8 lanes) and will also offer up to 12 PCIe gen4 lanes. The usual support for Thunderbolt 4 connectors or Wi-Fi 6E technology will not be missing, and they will be accompanied by an Integrated Intel Xe LPG graphics and an “Imaging Processing Unit 6”, capable of working with up to 4 cameras, 27 MP and 4K at 60fps with HDR.

The launch of Intel Meteor Lake processors will take place in the second half of 2023, probably between the months of October and November of that year, provided there are no major delays.