Black Friday: DGO offers offers for Telecine packages, HBO and more

Former DirecTV GO, DGO released a series of offers for Black Friday 2022 to users. They mainly include discounts on packages à la carteto add premium channels to the grid. Integral subscriptions include Telecine, HBO (HBO Max), Lionsgate Plus and Combate. The first three offer a reduction in value for the first four months, while Grupo Globo’s fight sports channel has a promotional price with no deadline.

Telecine dropped from R$29.90 to R$14.95 per month during the period, while HBO Max reduced from R$27.90 to R$13.95 per month. Lionsgate Plus – formerly STARZPLAY – went from R$14.90 to R$7.45 per month. Combat, on the other hand, can be subscribed for a monthly fee of R$24.90. - Advertisement - Extras can be added directly from your subscription settings in the DGO account. Additional amounts are added to the standard subscription – BRL 89.90 per month for the Monthly Plan or BRL 1,049 per year for the Annual Plan.

DGO is accessible via the official website on desktops, or in the app for Smart TVs, connected appliances and mobile devices. For Android and iOS, the app is available for download from the links located on the card below the text. Did you enjoy the DGO promotions for this Black Friday 2022? Interact with us!

