Xiaomi has developed a smart display capable of working for 15 hours

The range of Xiaomi products includes not only smartphones. The company recently launched its first smart display with long battery life,

The company recently launched its first smart display with a long battery life of up to 15 hours.

This display is equipped with an 8-inch LCD screen, and is also equipped with a 7500 mAh battery, stereo sound and a wide-angle camera. Inside is a quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory. It also supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and IrDA. The design of the device includes an adjustable stand and buttons for power, volume, microphone and camera mute.

This smart display provides smart home control and video viewing, and can also be used for karaoke, video calls, entertainment for children with cartoons and digital books. The built-in camera automatically activates content filtering for kids when it recognizes a child.

