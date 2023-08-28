HomeEditor's PickA unique TIPA solar panel with a power of 45 watts has...

A unique TIPA solar panel with a power of 45 watts has been developed

A groundbreaking innovation has emerged in the field of ever-evolving sustainable energy that promises to change the way we use solar energy. New device

A groundbreaking innovation has emerged in the ever-evolving sustainable energy field that promises to change the way we use solar energy. The new device is called TIPA, which stands for Total Internal Photonic Absorption (total internal photonic absorption). With its 3D design using internal reflection and photon absorption, maximum efficiency is achieved and its service life is 30 years. Even at low light levels, TIPA has demonstrated high performance. From each unit of this novelty, which has a power of 45 W, the possibilities of energy are reformatted.

The manufacturer emphasizes that 24 TIPA units will ensure complete autonomy of the power supply of the motorhome, while 111 TIPA units will make an ordinary house completely independent of the network. One of the key characteristics of TIPA is its adaptability provided by its modular design.

Started with an investment of £560,000 in 2020, the project has set the stage for its revolutionary trajectory and has been recognized internationally.

The full launch of the TIPA device is carried out through the Kickstarter platform.

