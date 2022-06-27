Xiaomi begins the summer offers with discounts on this watch and on this mobile

Every summer Xiaomi decides to lower prices quite a bit on certain products, and this year it was the turn of the Redmi watch 2 lite and the Redmi 10C.

They are not only lower prices than usual, they are also gifts included in purchases, as well as discount coupons.

redmi watch 2 lite

We start with the Redmi watch 2 lite, a watch that can be found with a discount coupon (SHIP5) of 5 euros for every 49 euros spent, or two euros for every 25 euros (SALE2).

It is a watch with more than 100 sports modes, GPS (without depending on the mobile) and a battery that offers up to 10 days of autonomy.

Its screen is 1.55 inches, square, 320*360, and it is capable of getting wet, measuring oxygen, continuous heart rate and more.

You can find it at this link, where they indicate that they send it from Spain.

[mb_related_posts2]

Redmi 10C

The second discount product is the Redmi 10C, a mobile that has Snapdragon 680 with a 6nm process, being a mobile with excellent performance and battery efficiency. The CPU is Snapdragon 680 octa-core, and the GPU is Qualcomm Adreno 610.

It uses UFS 2.2 memory to access applications quickly and efficiently, and up to 1TB of card expandable storage.

Its battery is 5000mAh, with two days of autonomy, about 11 hours playing or 190 listening to music.

The screen is 6.7 inches (1650×720 HD +), and the main camera is 50 MP (rear camera 50MP + 2MP, with front camera 5MP).

Its price is 174 euros including VAT, with a coupon of 5 euros discount for every 149 spent.

You can find it at this link.