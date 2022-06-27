This will be the Xiaomi 12T, which will have a spectacular fast charge

- Advertisement -

If there is something that characterizes Xiaomi is that its machinery when it comes to designing and launching new smartphones never stops. Well, this is something that has become crystal clear now that it has become known that the Asian firm is already close to obtaining the sales certifications for a new terminal that will be destined for the high-end product.

The model we are talking about is Xiaomi 12T, which will be the one that replaces as usual the team that was officially announced at the end of 2021. According to the data that has been known, the advances that it will include will be better than those that were initially. And, therefore, more than one can consider buying this mobile that will be one of the best on the market in sections such as power and autonomy.

A hardware that will be excellent in this Xiaomi

Without a doubt, one of the great surprises that the terminal will have is its processor. If the data is confirmedinside this terminal will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is the most powerful that exists from this manufacturer. If we add to this that there will be models with 8 and 12 GB of RAM, the combination will clearly be excellent. Therefore, playing or enjoying content in high resolution will be child’s play for this smartphone.

Nor will it be out of place when it comes to the battery, since everything indicates that it will have an amperage that will exceed 4,000 mAh and, best of all, it will have support for fast charging of 120W (There is no information about the wireless). This means that you can complete a process in less than 20 minutes. An atrocity. And, in addition, it seems that the corresponding power adapter will be part of the Xiaomi smartphone box.

Some more things about this phone

On the one hand, it has been leaked that it will come with two storage options, 128 and 256 GB, so it is not out of place in the high-end market. Additionally, some additional details that have been indicated in the source of the information is that the Xiaomi 12T will have a camera that will not lack optical stabilizer of image and, of course, the AMOLED screen that it will have will have the possibility of working at a frequency of up to 120Hz.

With advanced connectivity, where you will do everything from NFC to 5G or WiFi 6everything indicates that this will be a model that will be launched on the market once the summer is over at the latest… with a global deployment that ensures that in Spain you can buy. By the way, if everything settles, it is more than possible that this product range has two more models and, possibly, more complete (it is not yet known in what): Xiaomi 12T Pro hypercharge -which could be exclusive to Japan- and Xiaomi 12T Pro. Therefore, and as we said, the machinery of this company never stops.

