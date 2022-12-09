Xiaomi 13 Pro: it’s time to find out in renderings and videos

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi is preparing for the debut of its new generation top of the range, that is the smartphones of the Xiaomi 13 series, and as the days pass, new details always emerge on the characteristics of the flagship model of the series, the long-awaited Xiaomi 13 Pro. After having had confirmations regarding the adoption of a 1 “photographic sensor also on this variant, now it is time to give it a first closer look thanks to the renderings made by OnLeaks exclusively for the Zoutons portal.

Before going into the images, we remind you that the Xiaomi 13 should be among the first smartphones in the world to equip the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, whose official presentation is expected during the Qualcomm event scheduled for next November 15th.

XIAOMI 13 PRO: FIRST RENDERS UNVEIL DESIGN

The renderings made by OnLeaks allow to confirm some of the main aesthetic characteristics of the smartphone, starting with the presence of a large front panel equipped with curved side edges, as is now tradition for the series. Staying on the subject of edges, it seems that the lower and upper ones have very similar dimensions, even if they are not yet perfectly symmetrical. In any case, the glance is guaranteed and Xiaomi 13 Pro looks like a modern and but very familiar smartphone.

Moving on to the back, we observe how the photographic sector has undergone a aesthetic update. The dividing lines remain between one sensor and another, but this time the entire module has an almost perfectly square shape, while the direct predecessor (here our review of Xiaomi 12 Pro) had a more vertical arrangement of the sensors.

The renderings made by OnLeaks are based on the CAD of the smartphone, so the insider used the real dimensions of the smartphone to make his 3D models. So let’s talk about a device that measures 163 x 74.6 x 8.8 mm and that reaches 11.8 mm thick at the cameras. Below you can see the renders from every angle thanks to the short video made by OnLeaks.

Among the other information that emerged there seems to be a slight change in the display size, which goes from the previous 6.7 “to 6.65 “while the presence of the two cuts from 256 and 512 GBdouble stereo speakers and all the classic wireless and wired connectivity functions that we expect in a top of the range.

Finally, it seems that the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series should take place by the end of the year, more precisely by 30 December, but for this we will have to wait for further details from the parent company. Meanwhile, we are already beginning to talk about prices and, according to the source, the Pro model could be offered between 57,500 and 70,200 Indian rupees, equivalent to a range that goes from 703 to 858 euros at the current exchange rate.

XIAOMI 13 PRO – ALLEGED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

screen : 6.65 inch Samsung E6 OLED LTPO, 2K resolution

: 6.65 inch Samsung E6 OLED LTPO, 2K resolution chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ISP Xiaomi Surge C2, proprietary chip dedicated to processing “raw” camera data Xiaomi Surge P2, chip dedicated to charging and consumption management

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memories : 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128, 256 or 512 GB of storage

: 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128, 256 or 512 GB of storage cameras with Leica “tuning”: main rear: 50.3 MP, 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor (same as Xiaomi 12S Ultra, here our photo / video test) ultra wide rear: 50 MP rear telephoto: 50 MP, unspecified optical zoom, but we expect between 2x and 5x front: 32 MP

with Leica “tuning”: battery : 4,800 mAh, fast charging at 120 watts

: 4,800 mAh, fast charging at 120 watts size : 163 x 74.6 x 8.8mm (11.8mm at cameras)

: 163 x 74.6 x 8.8mm (11.8mm at cameras) interface: MIUI 14 based on Android 13.