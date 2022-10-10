Edge 30 Ultra: the best flagship ever released by Motorola | Analysis / Review

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is Motorola’s biggest launch on the domestic market now in the second half of 2022. It brings all the best the company has to offer, but is it enough to fight with the best from Samsung and Apple?
It rescues the origins of the Edge line with a body full of curves in the front and back. It is a cell phone with a neat finish made of reinforced metal and glass parts of good resistance.
Its large screen has a high brightness level and 144 Hz refresh rate for superior fluidity. The sound part excites with quality sound that strikes the balance between bass, mids and treble. It just doesn’t surpass rivals like the iPhone 14 Pro Max in sound power.
The Edge 30 Ultra comes equipped with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 12GB of RAM. It impressed in our speed test and it was just short of the fastest Android we’ve tested. It also gets high numbers in benchmarks, though Apple still reigns supreme at this point.
Motorola’s new top-of-the-line battery lasts well and recharges in an impressive 21 minutes thanks to the powerful 125W charger that comes with the device. It’s not the fastest we’ve tested, but it’s among the best at reload time.
And we have the powerful 200 MP camera, this being one of the highlights of the Edge 30 Ultra. It captures sharp, high-quality photos as you’d expect from a sensor of this size. Still, there’s room for improvement, as it doesn’t outperform the competition’s smaller sensors.
Is it worth buying the Edge 30 Ultra? Undoubtedly it is the best Motorola cell phone and has a great set with a price that is not far from what is charged by the competition. To check all the details, just access the link below:
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra full review
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra arrived in Europe in September 2022 by BRL 6,999. Below you will find the best offers:
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 6,509. The cost-benefit is medium but this is the best model in this price range.