Power Saving and Memory Saving modes are coming to Chrome

The new version of Google Chrome for desktop, Chrome 108, starts arriving today with two exciting performance features: the Power saving modeand yes, also the mode memory savingwhich more than one will appreciate.

These are features that users can use as they get the new version, which will roll out to all Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS users globally over the next few weeks.



For those who need to improve the performance of Chrome

the new modes They allow extending the life of the batteries of portable equipment when the charge levels are close to depleting, while it will also save up to 30% of memory, according to Google.

In this regard, Power Saver mode will activate when laptop batteries are below 20% chargerestricting the energy allocated to background activities as well as that dedicated to visual effects and/or videos integrated into websites.

and eThe Memory Saving mode what it does is put the inactive tabs to sleep, reloading their contents when you want to use them again individually.

In this way, savings of up to 30% are achieved, ideal for all those computers that do not have a sufficient amount of RAM memory, and that the high consumption of Chrome affects the overall performance of the computer.

Both functions can be activated and deactivated independently simply by going to the configuration menu that will be obtained after pressing the three dots icon available at the top right of the browser.

The announcement comes a day after Microsoft announced that Edge managed to put a total of 1.38 billion tabs to sleep in September alone, considering that putting a tab on refresh allows you to save up to 83% of memory that it would normally occupy.

More info/Image Credit: Chrome blog