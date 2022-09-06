Xiaomi 12T Pro, 200MP camera confirmation image. There is also Redmi Pad

- Advertisement -

Of Xiaomi 12T Pro we have been talking for some time now, in July the first information about the possible presence of a had emerged – but Moto X30 Pro was faster – then over the course of the summer the (alleged) features and even prices were spread. Now leaker Abhishek Yadav not only confirms the specifications of the rear cam, but also allows us to take a look at the render of the smartphone. That’s not even alone.

So, after the advances provided by Google Play Console at the end of August, here is the first of the back of the device.

From here we can make some considerations:

there main camera it is actually 200MP, as indicated next to the two secondary sensors

it is actually 200MP, as indicated next to the two secondary sensors the design recalls in all respects Redmi K50 Ultra smartphone proposed on the Chinese market last month from which it would inherit everything except the main camera, which would pass from 108MP to the aforementioned 200MP.

We can therefore hypothesize some of its technical characteristics, with the condition that Xiaomi 12T Pro actually inherits a large part of the technical sheet from K50 Ultra. In short:

display: 6,67 “1220×2712 OLED, 144Hz refresh rate (Google Play Console reports 120Hz)

6,67 “1220×2712 OLED, 144Hz refresh rate (Google Play Console reports 120Hz) SoC: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memory: 8 / 12GB of RAM, 128/256 / 512GB internal

8 / 12GB of RAM, 128/256 / 512GB internal battery: 5,000mAh with 120W charging

5,000mAh with 120W charging front camera: 20MP

20MP rear cameras: 200MP ISOCELL HP1 + 8MP ultra wide angle, 2MP macro

200MP ISOCELL HP1 + 8MP ultra wide angle, 2MP macro OS: Android 12

REDMI PAD

Xiaomi 12T Pro is not only in the image: at its side we find in fact Redmi Pad, low-end tablet of which unfortunately we only see the rear body. However, the camera stands out from 8MP, integrated in a contrasting black rectangular module. The upper part is occupied by the cam itself, the lower part seems simply an aesthetic addition.

The debut of both products shouldn’t be too far off.