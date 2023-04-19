Workspaces and customizable themes and icons, the great new features of Vivaldi 6.0

Vivaldi Browser now reaches version 6.0 on the desktop debuting workspaces and taking user interface customization to the next level through the use of customizable themes and icons.

These new features will allow each user to have a completely different experience from other users who use Vivaldi Browser on their computers, allowing each user to adapt the browser experience to reflect their own personality.



- Advertisement -

Workspaces equivalent to virtual desktops in operating systems

The workspaces will allow users to organize their tabs into different groups, allocating each workspace to a different purpose, be it for work, for leisure, for shopping, for studies, whatever is necessary at any given time.

This function is quite similar to the virtual desktops that users can find in different operating systems, only instead of applications they will only have access to related tabs.

To further enhance productivity with tabs, users will be able to combine workspaces with tab stacks, which can also function within workspaces as subcategories of tabs, and tile view, which makes it possible to display of tabs in tab lists either split or grid.

Those responsible for this web browser are offering a unique way of managing tabs that is not offered natively in any other browser, without the need for extensions or plugins that can slow down the browser or make it insecure.

- Advertisement -

A unique look for each wearer

Users will have the possibility to create their own themes through the theme editor, and even make use of themes that other users have already created and shared, having them available through the theme gallery.

Through the theme editor, users can also change the icons of the user interface in case they are not satisfied with the ones that come in the chosen theme, or even create their own custom icon sets, being able to make partial changes, to replace specific buttons, or total, to replace all icons.

These novelties will be reinforced with the features that the web browser has been offering for some time, and where the limit will be located in the user’s own imagination, having before him different possibilities of customization and adaptation to his own needs that he will not find natively in other browsers.

- Advertisement -

And despite the news announced this week, we must not forget that Vivaldi Browser is a web browser focused on privacy to the point that it does not track the browsing activity of the users themselves.

More information: Vivaldi Browser