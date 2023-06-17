The EU wants the interchangeable battery to return to smartphones

- Advertisement -

In an unexpected turn towards sustainability, the European Union has recently voted in favor of a regulation that could completely change the design of the mobile devices that we know today. This movement is part of a set of measures that seek review the entire life cycle of the batteriesfrom its design to the end of its use.

New legislation: interchangeable batteries

The new rule dictates that Batteries for devices such as smartphones must be easily removable and replaceable. A radical change from current mobile phone models, which mostly have sealed batteries inside the device.

This was not always so. At the time of the first mobiles, such as the Nokia 3310 or the Motorola Razr V3, changing the battery was a task of seconds. The batteries were separate modules that could be interchanged simply by sliding them out of the device. For phones with “internal” batteries, one only needed to remove the back cover, pull out the dead battery, insert a new one, and replace the cover.

A forced change for manufacturers

This legislative change could force manufacturers to look to the past for ideas for their future designs. The trend towards slimmer designs could be interrupted by the need to include interchangeable batteries, which could result in less slim and perhaps bulkier designs.

A precedent in the EU: the USB-C port

This is not the first time that the European Union has taken measures of this nature. Already in the previous year, the EU established that all small electronic devices must include a USB-C charging port by December 2024.

This fact poses a problem for companies like Apple, which until now has used its proprietary Lightning port. However, the tech giant has already confirmed that it will adapt to this mandate, which means that we could see the new iPhones with a USB-C port this year or, at the latest, next, at least in the EU.

The path to a more sustainable future in the world of technology is a challenge, but measures like these show that the authorities are willing to push for significant changes. It is a reflection of the growing commitment to sustainability and the reduction of electronic waste, although it may mean a significant restructuring for manufacturers. Consumers, for their part, will be able to benefit from a greater longevity of their devices and a greater capacity for their self-management.