WhatsApp has a new application for Windows with better functions for video...

WhatsApp has a new application for Windows with better functions for video calls

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
WhatsApp is updating its Windows application with a series of improvements and new features.

We will not only find improvements in terms of performance, but it also brings news for video calls. So if you use WhatsApp from the Windows client you will find some interesting changes.

New WhatsApp application for Windows with these improvements

WhatsApp announced from its Twitter account that it is updating its Windows application. This new app not only improves its performance but also brings new features for group video calls.

Now you can make video calls with up to 8 participants and calls with up to 32 users. Limits that promise to extend it in the future so that video calls can support more users, together with other news that we will see in future versions of the application.

Google updates Sheets to make your work in the company easier

So if video calls from your Windows computer are more comfortable for you, now you will have the possibility to participate in group video calls without problems. And as the WhatsApp team emphasizes, calls are end-to-end encrypted. And of course, the WhatsApp for Windows app also supports multi-device synchronization.

If you don’t have the latest version of the app, you can check the Microsoft Store to see if you have the update available. And if you have not tried WhatsApp from Windows, you can install the application from this link.

And the version of WhatsApp for Windows has not been the only one that has received news. Let’s remember that a few days ago, WhatsApp announced a new tool so that administrators have more control over who can enter groups. And it also launched a new option that allows users to see what groups they have in common with others.

And of course, there are still many beta features that will soon appear in the different stable versions of WhatsApp, which promise to improve the user experience.

