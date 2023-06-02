PM in Maranhão starts receiving data from Uber in real time for emergency response

- Advertisement -

A Uber announced this Thursday (1st) that the Platform users and drivers in Maranhão now have the integration of the application’s “Call the Police” button with the state’s Integrated Security Operations Center (Ciops). The technological integration was implemented after the signature of a cooperation term between the Secretariat of Public Security of Maranhão and Uber, in February of this year, for the sharing of real-time data in customer service.mergencies.





From now on, every time a passenger or driver uses the button to call the police through the app, the emergency service will automatically receive real-time location and information about the trip in question. - Advertisement - According to Uber, police authorities learn the route, location and data of the vehicle, user and driver. This allows for a faster and more accurate response from the police force in cases of criminal action.





The new tool uses the location signals available on cell phones and used in the application’s navigation, including GPS and Wi-Fi points, to determine the positioning of devices more precisely, according to the company. DAZN completes acquisition of Eleven Sports to expand streaming strength O Maranhao it is the first state in the Northeast region and the second in the country to provide the service. O Rio de Janeiro was the pioneer. A Uber’s expectation is that the option will be expanded throughout Europe, in cooperation with local state authorities. “Making vehicle and user data, and especially the geolocation of the call, arrive directly on the operator’s screen is a way in which our technology can help security forces to provide an even faster and more efficient response, helping to make safer trips,” said Leandro Segalla, Public Safety manager at Uber focused on relations with police authorities.

